Ayoh Launches Nationwide at Target

Ayoh Dill Pickle Mayo, Hot Giardinayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Original Mayo

Molly Baz’s bold flavor-packed mayos continue retail expansion and innovation

Our mission has always been to end boring sandwiches by offering exciting flavors to home cooks.” — David McCormick, Co-Founder & CEO of Ayoh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayoh, the line of mayos gone wild, founded by New York Times bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer Molly Baz, launches in Target stores nationwide on January 13th. Ayoh will be available in nearly 2,000 Target stores across all 50 states and can be found on display near the condiment aisle. The launch assortment includes all four of the brand’s core flavors: Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo.Ayoh was developed in Molly’s home kitchen to shake up a legacy category and deliver on making “Mayo Gone Wild” with bold flavors, big texture, and real mix-ins like pickles, mustard seeds, and Calabrian chilies. Each flavor starts with an ultra-creamy mayo base and brings restaurant-level flavor to everyday meals at home, from sandwiches to roasted vegetables and grain bowls.“Our mission has always been to end boring sandwiches by offering exciting flavors to home cooks,” says David McCormick, Co-Founder & CEO of Ayoh. “By showing up at Target, we are on our way there. Target is a place where people go for their staples and discover new favorites, so we’re very excited about this step for the brand.”Demand for bold, adventurous condiments like Ayoh continues to rise, particularly among younger consumers seeking new flavors ( Quad Insights ). For example, pickle flavor, which is Ayoh’s top selling mayo flavor, continues to rise in popularity. Nearly 46% of consumers expressed a liking for pickled flavors, signaling their increasing demand across grocery store aisles ( American Culinary Federation ). Against this backdrop, Target’s nationwide footprint and reputation for spotlighting innovation make the retailer a natural partner for Ayoh’s next phase of growth, expanding the brand’s reach to millions of new shoppers and households. The rollout marks Ayoh’s second national retail partnership since its November 2024 debut and is a major step toward the brand’s goal to become a household name in condiments.Since launching in November 2024, Ayoh has emerged as one of the most exciting new brands in the condiment aisle, earning industry recognition from Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Kitchen Awards, SELF’s 2025 Pantry Awards, and The 2025 Men’s Health Food Awards. The brand’s rise has been fueled by expanding national retail partnerships, including a nationwide Whole Foods Market launch in summer 2025 and its new rollout at Target, bringing Ayoh to over 4,000 doors nationwide.Looking ahead, Ayoh will continue its retail expansion, launching in all Sprouts Farmers Market locations at the end of January, followed by additional regional retailers throughout the first half of the year.About AyohAyoh is a line of mayos gone wild on a mission to end boring sandwiches with easy-to-use, fully loaded flavors. Founded by Molly Baz, 2x New York Times bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer, Ayoh developed an ultra creamy mayo as a base and packs it to the brim with ingredients full of flavor & texture like pickles, spices, herbs, and vinegar to create a one-stop sauce for sandwich success. Launching with four core flavors – Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo – each mayo is packaged in a 12-ounce squeezable bottle (just like at the deli) for five-star sandwiches at home and culinary experimentation of all kinds. Follow along at www.ayohfoods.com and @eatayoh.FAQWhat is Ayoh?Ayoh is a bold mayo brand founded by New York Times bestselling cookbook author Molly Baz, featuring an ultra-creamy base with real, textured mix-ins.Where is Ayoh sold?Nationwide at Target, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, select retailers, and online at eatayoh.com and Amazon.What flavors are available at Target?Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo.Who founded Ayoh?Molly Baz, with Co-Founder and CEO David McCormick.What makes Ayoh different?Ayoh’s mayos are fully loaded with bold flavors and real texture.Where can I learn more?eatayoh.com and @eatayoh

