Ayoh Moves Full Line of Viral Mayos to Avocado Oil

Miso Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Hot Giardinayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Original Mayo. By PEDEN+MUNK

Ayoh debuts an even smoother texture & brighter flavor, rolling out to more than 4,000 existing retail doors nationwide

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayoh , the line of mayos gone wild, founded by New York Times bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer Molly Baz , reformulates its mayo recipes with avocado oil, replacing high-oleic sunflower oil for a creamier texture and more neutral canvas for the brand’s signature flavors. The update lets Ayoh’s bold flavors and whole ingredient mix-ins –– like pickles, herbs, mustard seeds, and chili peppers –– take center stage. The year-old brand performed hundreds of trials, adjusting for optimal acidity, texture, and flavor to ensure the highest possible quality.Ayoh's mission is to make food more mouthwateringly flavorful by providing home cooks with a line of sauces that inspire endless deliciousness in the kitchen –– from deli-quality sandwiches and burgers, to punchy upgrades on everyday proteins, to quick marinades and dressings. This reformulation expands that vision to reach even more people, as nearly 28% of Americans are now actively trying to avoid seed oils, according to the International Food Information Council. At the same time, Ayoh remains focused on what matters most: bold, craveable flavor. The team brought that same flavor-first approach to its avocado oil reformulation. Avocado oil’s neutral taste and excellent emulsifying properties make it the ideal base for mayo with whole fresh-ingredient mix-ins. The updated product makes it easier for more people to enjoy Ayoh without compromise.“I’m on a constant and endless search for optimal deliciousness in my life. It’s true with the recipes in my cookbooks, and Ayoh is no different,” says Molly Baz, founder of Ayoh. “When we started testing different base oils, avocado oil really stood out when it came to a creamier texture and cleaner flavor. It was immediately clear we needed to make the switch. I will continue to tinker with and optimize our product, because that’s what I do. Flavor first, always.”The reformulation marks the brand’s biggest product update since its launch, with more innovation on the horizon. Ayoh’s Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Hot Giardinayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Miso Mayo are now in over 4,000 existing retail doors nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, and Sprouts Farmers Market.“We’re so excited for Ayoh’s reformulation to be out in the world. After a lot of work behind the scenes, we landed on something truly great and better than what we were making before, which is always the standard we set for ourselves,” said David McCormick, CEO & Co-founder of Ayoh. “The new base allows us to reach more retailers, more consumers, and ultimately, more sandwiches.”Ayoh’s new avocado oil formula will begin rolling out on retail shelves in May and will be available on eatayoh.com and Amazon on May 4th.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Ayoh made with? Ayoh's base is made with avocado oil and includes whole fresh-ingredient mix-ins like pickled vegetables, herbs, mustard seeds, and chili peppersIs Ayoh seed oil-free? Yes. As of May 2026, all Ayoh flavors are made with avocado oil.What flavors does Ayoh come in? Ayoh offers five flavors: Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, Hot Giardinayo, and Miso Mayo, each in a 12-ounce squeezable bottle.Where can I buy Ayoh? As of May 2026, Ayoh is available at 4000 retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, and Sprouts Farmers Market, with more expansion to come. You can also purchase Ayoh online at eatayoh.com and Amazon.Who founded Ayoh? Ayoh was founded by Molly Baz, a two-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author and recipe developer.About AyohAyoh is a line of mayos gone wild on a mission to end boring sandwiches with easy-to-use, fully loaded flavors. Founded by Molly Baz, 2x New York Times bestselling cookbook author, Ayoh uses an ultra-creamy avocado oil mayo base, packed with fresh-ingredient mix-ins full of flavor and texture like pickled veggies, peppers, herbs, and mustard seeds, to create a one-stop sando sauce. Ayoh offers five core flavors – Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, Hot Giardinayo and Miso Mayo. Each mayo comes in a 12-ounce squeezable bottle (just like at the deli) for five-star sandwiches at home and culinary experimentation of all kinds. Follow along at www.eatayoh.com and @eatayoh.

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