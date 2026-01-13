Silverado Residents Will Soon Benefit From Science-Backed Memory Air™ Technology

Reseearch Shows the Memory Air Device has Significant Benefits to Cognition

Based on peer-reviewed research, the innovative program helps residents train their sense of smell to strengthen memory.

With tools like Memory Air we’re seeing how this simple, noninvasive approach can substantially support residents’ memory and thinking.” — Kim Butrum, MS, RN, GNP, Silverado Senior Vice President, Clinical Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverado , a global leader in memory care innovation, today announced a nationwide partnership with Memory Air ™ from Science Lab 3, bringing the company’s science-backed, scent-based cognitive enrichment technology to all 26 Silverado memory care communities across the nation. This marks one the largest memory-care deployment of olfactory enrichment technology in the United States.Memory Air is grounded in more than 16 years of neuroscience research led by Dr. Michael Leon, Professor Emeritus of Neurobiology at UC Irvine and one of the world’s top sensory-enrichment researchers. In a 2023 randomized controlled trial , adults ages 60–85 experienced a 226% greater improvement in memory performance after six months of nightly exposure to various scents. In a separate published study conducted in memory care centers, olfactory enrichment created improvements up to 300% on five different memory tests. Participants also experienced a 325% improvement in depression scores, with all of these gains observed after just 15 days of therapy.Through the partnership, Memory Air units will be available to interested residents and their families. Residents will use the plug-in device to automate this protocol via rotating natural scents released during sleep, targeting neural pathways essential to memory and cognitive resilience.“Our studies demonstrate that nightly scent stimulation can significantly improve memory function in older adults,” said Dr. Michael Leon. “With Memory Air, that science becomes effortless to implement. The device works passively as residents sleep, making cognitive support accessible without requiring any extra effort from the user.”In keeping with Silverado’s dedication to further understanding of dementia through research, the company plans to publish a white paper following six months of deploying Memory Air, tracking improvements in cognition and the behavioral and psychological symptoms that can occur in dementia. In addition, a focus will be placed on evaluating the device’s impact among a distinct subset of residents at Silverado, who are former professional football players living with complex traumatic brain injuries.“We’ve long known that loss of smell is closely tied to conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” said Kim Butrum, RN, MS, GNP-BC Gerontological Nurse Practitioner and Senior Vice President, Clinical Service, Silverado Memory Care Communities. “What’s so exciting today is that we finally have an evidence-based way to gently stimulate the sense of smell, and with tools like Memory Air we’re seeing how this simple, noninvasive approach can substantially support residents’ memory and thinking."This partnership aligns with Silverado’s longstanding commitment to integrating research-informed care and advanced, person-centered technologies. Programs such as Nexus at Silverado, as well as tools like Eversound, have demonstrated measurable improvements in resident engagement, communication, and cognitive support. Adding Memory Air builds on that foundation, further strengthening Silverado’s mission to combine science, compassionate, well-trained staff, and purposeful innovation.“Silverado is dedicated to bringing significant quality of life improvements through evidence-based innovations to those we serve,” said Loren Shook, President, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Silverado. “Memory Air offers a simple, noninvasive way to expand cognitive support for our residents and represents an exciting next step in our commitment to meaningful, research-driven care.”Several peer-reviewed studies support the potential of olfactory enrichment, with research linking smell loss to more than 100 conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and depression, further underscoring the promise of scent-based stimulation as a scalable tool for long-term brain health.ABOUT SILVERADOFounded in 1996, Silverado has achieved the world class Net Promoter Score from US News of 72 and has been Great Place to Work-certified for eight years running. The company is internationally recognized for enriching the lives of those with memory impairment through dignity, purpose, and world-class care. With locations across 10 states, Silverado provides memory care, assisted living, palliative care, and hospice services. Learn more at silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.ABOUT MEMORY AIRCreated by Science Lab 3, Memory Air is a cognitive-health technology company pioneering olfactory enrichment to support memory and brain function. Its nightly, plug-in device is based on 16 years of university research. Visit memoryair.com for more information.ABOUT DR. MICHAEL LEONDr. Michael Leon, Professor Emeritus of Neurobiology at UC Irvine, ranks among the top 1% of scientists worldwide. His work on sensory enrichment and olfactory stimulation has reshaped scientific understanding of brain health and aging.DISCLAIMERMemory Air is a general wellness device and is not FDA-cleared. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

