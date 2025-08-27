Court of Appeal Dismisses Charges Against Silverado

Ruling Represents a Resounding Victory for Justice and the Long-Term Care Industry

This decision honors our team members who stood strong each day through a 100-year pandemic that evoked chaos and fear across the nation and the world.” — Loren Shook, President/Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the Board

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverado Senior Living today announced that Division Two of the Second Appellate District of the California Court of Appeal has affirmed a Superior Court’s dismissal of all criminal charges against the company and named individuals.In a unanimous opinion, the three-justice panel upheld the court’s dismissal in the interest of justice, finding no abuse of discretion by the trial judge in making his ruling. The court further affirmed that the prosecution improperly relied on compelled testimony in violation of long-standing constitutional protections.Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley, who monitored the case closely, stated:“The allegations made by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office were found to be unsupported in the Superior Court, and that finding has been affirmed by the appellate court. The Court of Appeal’s dismissal validates what should have been clear all along—this case should never have been filed. Silverado acted honorably and in good faith during a once-in-a-century crisis, making decisions to protect the most vulnerable.”Silverado has long been recognized as a national leader in memory care, serving families across the United States with dignity, innovation, and compassion. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, the company has stood firm in its commitment to deliver the highest quality of care, guided by its mission to enrich the lives of individuals living with dementia and other memory-impairing conditions.“This decision honors our team members who stood strong each day through a 100-year pandemic that evoked chaos and fear across the nation and the world,” said Loren Shook , President and CEO of Silverado. “Most importantly, it reaffirms what families, care partners, and industry leaders have always known—Silverado is a trusted leader, unwavering in its commitment to protect and uplift the lives of those we serve. I continue to be inspired by the courage and clarity shown by Silverado’s associates during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic ”The appeal was People v. Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc, et al., B334247 in the California Court of Appeals, Second Division.Silverado Senior Living Holdings, and Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc. were represented by Holmes, Athey, Cowan & Mermelstein LLP, (213) 985-2200, in these matters.About SilveradoSince 1996, Silverado has been a pioneering leader in memory care, hospice, and supportive care. With communities and care services across multiple states, Silverado is dedicated to providing dignity, compassion, and purpose to individuals living with dementia, while supporting families and advancing best practices in the senior living industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.