Tanner Morrell

Is it safe to use broadheads with your archery target?

ALMA, AR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is it safe to use broadheads with your archery target? According to a HelloNation article , Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Alma provides detailed guidance on how to approach broadhead practice responsibly. His insights make clear that the type of target used is just as important as the arrow tip itself when it comes to safe broadhead practice.Morrell Manufacturing’s Tanner Morrell explains that broadheads are designed for cutting power rather than penetration alone, which sets them apart from standard field points. This difference means that using the wrong type of target can quickly destroy equipment or create safety hazards. The article highlights that when choosing broadhead practice targets, shooters should always prioritize options built specifically for broadhead durability.Foam archery targets broadheads vs field points testing is one of the central considerations. Foam targets are built with layered, dense material designed to absorb sharp edges while preserving shape after repeated use. Morrell notes that this makes foam the best target for broadheads because it combines durability with safety. In contrast, bag targets vs foam targets practicing with broadheads presents a clear warning. Bag targets, intended for field points, quickly rip apart when hit with fixed-blade broadheads practice, leaving archers with unsafe conditions and wasted money.The article points out that among broadhead styles, fixed-blade broadheads practice is especially critical because these blades fly differently than field points. Practicing with them ensures accuracy during hunting situations. However, mechanical broadheads accuracy typically mirrors that of field points, giving archers more confidence in consistency. Even so, Morrell reminds readers that both styles still require broadhead-rated archery targets to prevent damage and unpredictable ricochets.Archery target durability is another concern raised in the HelloNation feature. Foam targets, because of their construction, provide resilience that bag targets cannot match. This durability translates into long-term savings for archers who otherwise might find themselves replacing shredded targets after only a few sessions. The article explains that when choosing broadhead practice target setups, considering the balance of cost, safety, and lifespan ensures better alignment with an archer’s gear and shooting goals.Safe broadhead practice also comes down to preparation and awareness. Morrell emphasizes that neglecting the use of broadhead-rated archery targets can result in more than just broken gear. Unsafe ricochets, damaged bolts, and reduced shooting confidence are all potential outcomes of improper setups. Foam archery targets broadheads vs field points remain the trusted option because they meet the demands of both cutting strength and repeated impact.The HelloNation article also addresses mechanical broadheads accuracy compared to fixed-blade testing. While mechanical designs often track with field tips in flight, they still must be tested under real conditions. This reinforces the idea that archers benefit from trying both types in broadhead practice targets that are rated for safety and durability. Morrell explains that understanding these subtle differences is part of aligning practice sessions with real-world performance in the field.Another key takeaway from the article is how choosing broadhead practice target systems supports an archer’s readiness. Practicing with fixed-blade broadheads may feel more demanding, but it prepares shooters for the unique flight paths these tips take. At the same time, using mechanical broadheads accuracy checks helps ensure confidence that equipment will perform as expected. Both processes depend on archery target durability and safe broadhead practice guidelines, making the type of target a central part of preparation.Morrell makes clear that archers should never underestimate the risks of pairing the wrong gear. Bag targets vs foam targets practicing with broadheads creates a sharp divide between what is functional and what is dangerous. Bag targets may suffice for field points, but they quickly become unsafe with broadhead use. Foam, on the other hand, remains the best target for broadheads because it is designed to take repeated hits from cutting blades without losing form or stability.In closing, the HelloNation feature underscores the importance of aligning gear and shooting goals with safe practices. By understanding fixed-blade broadheads practice, testing mechanical broadheads accuracy, and relying on broadhead-rated archery targets, archers can protect their equipment and sharpen their skills. According to Tanner Morrell, choosing broadhead practice target setups wisely is not just about convenience but about safety, confidence, and long-term performance.The full article, “Can I Use Broadheads With My Archery Target?”, can be read here . Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Morrell Manufacturing in Alma offers this guidance through HelloNation, helping archers better understand how to achieve safe broadhead practice.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.