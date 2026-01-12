CTO to Host Caribbean Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda

The one-day forum will bring together ministers, airline executives, airport leaders and investors to advance Caribbean airlift and tourism development

BARBADOS, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will host the 2026 CTO Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, convening senior public and private sector stakeholders to address the future of Caribbean air connectivity.The one-day summit, themed “Integrating Aviation and Regional Tourism Development,” aligns with CTO’s broader Reimagine Plan and follows extensive consultations with the organization’s Ministerial Council, Board of Directors and Airlift Committee.Discussions will focus on improving air access, supporting sustainable route development and aligning aviation strategy with regional tourism growth. Participants will also explore new partnerships and identify practical solutions to shared airlift challenges facing the region.The Air Connectivity Summit will coincide with CTO’s Spring Business Meetings, scheduled for February 23, at The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda. The spring session will bring together CTO leadership, member countries, allied members and industry stakeholders for a series of business meetings, bilateral engagements and strategic discussions, providing a broader platform for collaboration and decision-making ahead of the dedicated Air Connectivity Summit.Summit participants will include tourism ministers, directors of tourism, officials from ministries of transport and finance, airport executives, senior airline leaders and route planners, infrastructure developers, regulators, sustainability and innovation experts, regional and international trade associations, research firms, media, and local tourism stakeholders from Bermuda.Program highlights include a keynote address examining the current state and future outlook for Caribbean aviation, the presentation of a CTO air connectivity study by ASM, panel discussions on international and intra-regional route development, a ministerial dialogue on Caribbean airlift strategy, and sessions exploring the link between aviation infrastructure and tourism development.To register for the forum, contact Taraneh Azimi, CTO Business Development and Marketing Manager, at tazimi@caribtourism.com.

