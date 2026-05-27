Caribbean Week in New York Returns with Strong Regional Leadership Presence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governor Albert Bryan Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley, and Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Chairman and Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill will lead a high-level delegation of Caribbean tourism ministers, commissioners and directors at Caribbean Week in New York 2026.The premier industry event returns to New York starting Monday, June 1, coinciding with the beginning of Caribbean American Heritage Month. Organized by CTO, this year’s gathering is being held at InterContinental New York Times Square under the theme “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences.”“Caribbean Week in New York is a critical platform for collaboration, strategy development and celebration of our region’s tourism industry,” said CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper. “We are delighted to welcome Governor Bryan, Premier Wheatley, Minister Gooding-Edghill and senior tourism leaders from across the Caribbean as we highlight the strength, resilience and infinite potential of our destinations.”Governor Albert Bryan Jr., the ninth elected governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, will deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony on Monday, June 1. He will be joined by ministers, commissioners, directors of tourism and senior industry executives from across the region for a full week of strategic meetings, workshops, networking and special events.Premier Wheatley will participate in a highly anticipated session titled “Around the Caribbean in 60 Minutes” with the CTO Council of Ministers, while Minister Gooding-Edghill will deliver the opening keynote address.The program features strategic discussions on tourism leadership, marketing strategies, airlift development, inclusive tourism, sustainability and the next generation of Caribbean tourism innovation. Additional highlights include an all-day marketing conference, Caribbean Media Awards, CTO Foundation Scholarship Awards Luncheon, the launch of CTO TV, a media and travel trade marketplace, an allied members showcase breakfast, and the official launch of a new supply-side initiative for Caribbean tourism.Caribbean Week in New York 2026 is supported by the following sponsors:Platinum Elite: United States Virgin IslandsGold Elite: Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin IslandsGold: The Bahamas, St. KittsSilver: Global Ports Holding, Grenada, Sandals, SITABronze: Barbados, Sojern, Travel & Adventure Show, Trove Tourism Development AdvisorsContributing Sponsors: Bay Gardens Resorts, Carnival Corporation (in partnership with Acordis International Corp.), Diamonds International, Expedia Group, Sunrise Airways, Travel Unity, TRÈFLE (British Virgin Islands), Virgin VoyagesRegional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase Partners: Inter-American Development Bank, Royal CaribbeanFor more information and to register, visit caribbeanweek.onecaribbean.org PHOTO CAPTION: Caribbean Week in New York 2024 at the InterContinental New York Times Square. Pictured (L-R): Peter Mayers, Director USA, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI); Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization; Ian Gooding-Edghill, Chairman of CTO and Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados; José Freig, Vice President, International Operations, American Airlines; and Andrea Franklin, Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors and CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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