CTO Announces Finals of the Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase at Caribbean Week in New York 2026

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from the British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos Islands have advanced to the finals of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2026 Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase, set to take place during Caribbean Week in New York.The “Live Finals” will be held at InterContinental New York Times Square on Thursday June 4, 2026, when the finalist student teams will present practical, investment-ready tourism business proposals designed to drive sustainable development and create viable income opportunities for Caribbean communities.The Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase forms part of the CTO’s wider youth engagement efforts, providing a platform for emerging tourism professionals to research, collaborate and develop innovative solutions tailored to the region’s evolving tourism landscape.The competition invites tertiary-level student teams from universities and colleges across CTO member countries to develop proposals with strong potential for positive social, economic and environmental impact, while demonstrating promise for attracting investment. Finalist proposals are evaluated on innovation, feasibility, sustainability outcomes and overall contribution to Caribbean tourism development.“Through the Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase, we are creating meaningful opportunities for young Caribbean nationals to learn, lead and shine on a regional stage,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary General & CEO. “The Finals will highlight fresh thinking and practical proposals that can help shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable tourism future for the Caribbean.”The 2026 Showcase is built around the theme “Innovative Tourism: Bridging Sectors for Sustainable Growth.” Student teams were challenged to develop proposals showing how tourism can connect with and strengthen other economic sectors. The four competition topics were:Caribbean Creative Tourism Hub — An orange-economy hub showcasing immersive culture-led experiences and creative entrepreneurship.Caribbean Digital Tourism Hub — AR/VR/AI-driven solutions to enhance visitor experiences, destination marketing and sector resilience.Caribbean Green & Blue Economy Tourism Hub — Nature- and ocean-based tourism linking conservation, climate resilience and community livelihoods.Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Cities Hub — An inclusive, people-centred urban tourism model focused on decent work, MSMEs and long-term livelihoods.Finalist teams include:British Virgin Islands (H. Lavity Stoutt Community College: Adrianne Thomas, Auri-Ana El Shabazz and Naomi Onwufuju) — Project: Caribbean Blue & Green Economy HubSaint Lucia (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College / Monroe University: Jeanic Polius, Nadira Ragunanan and Nathan Marius) — Project: Caribbean Creative Tourism HubTurks and Caicos Islands (Turks and Caicos Community College: Aaron Robinson, Treneice Reid and Jemima Mesidor) — Project: Caribbean Blue & Green Economy HubThe Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase is made possible with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as Title Partner and the Royal Caribbean Group Foundation as Presenting Partner.“During CTO Caribbean Week in New York, our partnership with the CTO comes to life — showcasing how the IDB helps turn bold ideas into real impact,” stated Carina Cockburn, Barbados Country Representative for IDB.“As Title Partner of the Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase, we’re backing student-led innovation that strengthens sustainable, resilient tourism across the Caribbean. Together, we’re translating talent and technology into solutions that elevate destinations and communities. This collaboration is linking young entrepreneurs to markets, mentorship and real-world exposure — building the next generation of tourism leadership in the Caribbean. It also aligns squarely with the IDB’s mandate to develop skills, foster innovation and advance nature-positive growth across the region — turning regional ambition into practical benefits for people and places.”The CTO Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase aims to inspire creativity and innovation by fostering a competitive environment that encourages scholarly research and sustainable ideas for the future of Caribbean tourism; enhance academic engagement by bridging classroom learning with real-world applications and increasing awareness of sustainable tourism practices; and contribute to Caribbean tourism development by creating a platform for students to support the region’s reputation as a world-class destination.For more about Caribbean Week in New York, visit caribbeanweek.onecaribbean.org About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the convers

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