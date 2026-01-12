Kardex OptiLife: Proactive Support to Boost Performance & Reduce Total Maintenance Costs

Both Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) and Vertical Carousel Modules (VCMs) qualify for the proactive OptiLife refresh program—designed to extend equipment life and ensure peak system performance.

With OptiLife, we’re helping our customers stay ahead of wear and tear. This isn’t just maintenance - it’s a smart, proactive strategy to maximize the long-term value of your investment. ” — Mark Dunaway, President at Kardex Remstar

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex is excited to offer the OptiLife program, a proactive after-care equipment refresh program designed to help customers maximize the longevity of their automated storage systems.Available now to select customers, OptiLife focuses on extending equipment life, improving performance, and minimizing unplanned downtime. The program includes scheduled upgrades to aging mechanical and electronic components — such as belts, chains, drives, sensors, and controls — based on machine usage and condition.By upgrading key parts before they fail, customers benefit from:• Greater machine reliability• Planned, scheduled downtime for maintenance instead of surprise breakdowns• Lower total maintenance costs over the life of the unitAdditional benefits include increased uptime, improved productivity, and more predictable service and maintenance budgets.The OptiLife refresh program is currently available to a select group of customers based on machine age and usage profile. This targeted approach reflects Kardex’s ongoing commitment to helping customers keep critical systems running at peak performance while reducing lifecycle costs.Learn more and see if you qualify for OptiLife here: Kardex OptiLife.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems, and automated high-bay warehouses, and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.