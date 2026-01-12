Five years of data confirms most maternal deaths are preventable

News Release

Jan. 12, 2026

The latest maternal mortality report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that 95% of maternal deaths occurring in the state were preventable. The Minnesota Maternal Mortality Report - 2017-2021 (PDF) calls for Minnesota to prevent deaths by addressing lack of access to care, disconnected care and a lack of follow-up, as well as needed additional emotional, physical and mental health support before and after pregnancy.

Based on the data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee the state’s 2021 pregnancy-related mortality ratio was 34.1 deaths per 100,000 live births, slightly above the national average of 33.2. Most maternal deaths occurred after childbirth, a trend consistent with national findings.

In Minnesota, having a baby is much more life threatening for American Indian and Black parents. From 2017-2021, the statewide maternal death rate was 17.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. The maternal death rate for American Indians was over 12 times higher than the state rate (217.7 deaths per 100,000 live births compared to 17.9), and the rate for Black parents was 2.3 times higher (40.3 deaths per 100,000 live births compared to 17.9). The report highlights how stark racial disparities impact American Indian and Black parents in Minnesota. A healthy pregnancy, birth and time after birth requires that basic needs be met in a safe and stable environment, free from harm, according to the report. This includes safe and consistent housing, nutritious food and freedom from substance misuse.

“These findings are deeply troubling and underscore the urgent need for action to ensure every family receives the supports and services required for a safe and healthy pregnancy," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "Addressing the racial disparities outlined in this report will require the collaboration of multisector partners, community organizations and state leaders.”

The report was the work of the Minnesota Maternal Mortality Review Committee, whose members include health care providers, experts and community members. The committee reviewed the 162 maternal deaths that were recorded in Minnesota between 2017 and 2021. The committee’s in-depth review of each death found that 59 of the deaths were directly connected to pregnancy. The top five leading causes of death were mental health conditions (including substance use disorders), injury, infection, hemorrhage (loss of blood) and cardiomyopathy (diseases of the heart muscle).

"By studying maternal mortality data across Minnesota, we can better understand the challenges mothers face and create stronger, evidence-based solutions to keep them safe and healthy,” said Jennifer Almanza, review committee co-chair, midwife and advanced practice nurse specialist at HealthPartners/Park Nicollet Family Birth Centers. “These insights help guide families, health care providers, systems and community services in supporting mothers throughout their reproductive years. Ongoing review of this data ensures we continue making smart, targeted improvements that protect the health and wellbeing of Minnesota families for generations to come."

The report focuses on recommendations for preventing future maternal deaths. Several key actions are noted, including providing more follow-up and support to families after pregnancy; improving access to basic needs like housing and transportation; strengthening mental health support before, during and after pregnancy; incorporating care that responds to cultural considerations; better referrals for people in crisis and new policy initiatives.

The Minnesota Maternal Mortality Review Committee reviews cases of pregnancy-associated deaths and makes recommendations aimed at improving policies, programs, systems, practice guidelines and health care provider services. The multidisciplinary committee was established by Minnesota statue and is comprised of diverse representation from the maternal health field, public health and community organizations.

“I appreciate the hard work of this committee, which has identified important opportunities to reduce preventable mortality surrounding pregnancy,” said Dr. Cresta Wedel Jones, M.D., committee co-chair and associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “I call upon our state leadership to examine possible opportunities to integrate the recommendations in working towards more optimal outcomes for Minnesota families."

View the full report at Minnesota Maternal Mortality Report - 2017-2021 (PDF).

