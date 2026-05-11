Minnesota students fight back against vaping with Escape the Vape Video Challenge

News Release

May 11, 2026

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Escape the Vape Video Challenge. More than 260 students from 29 schools across Minnesota created 30-second videos to spread the word about the dangers of vaping. Winners were selected from high school and middle school divisions.

Efforts like these are helping to get the word out about vaping, which is both illegal for those under 21 years old and harmful at every age. Data from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey shows that the percentage of students vaping continued to decline in all grades. For example, vaping among Minnesota 11th graders has dropped from 25% in 2019 to 8% in 2025. However, vaping rates are higher among those experiencing economic hardship, like homelessness or food insecurity, or mental health challenges.

“Seeing vaping rates among 11th graders cut by two-thirds in six years tells us prevention works,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We also know that participation of youth in those prevention efforts carries a lot of influence. That’s why efforts like this are so important to allow students to use their voice and creativity to promote good health among their peers.”

The annual Escape the Vape Video Challenge raises awareness that vapes, sometimes called e-cigarettes, contain extreme concentrations of nicotine among other potentially harmful chemicals. In fact, no amount of nicotine is safe for youth as it is highly addictive and can be toxic. Because the adolescent brain is still developing until about age 25, youth nicotine exposure can increase the risk of addiction to commercial tobacco products and other substances in the future. Nicotine dependence can also lead to poor mental health by worsening symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

Winners were chosen through a public vote that opened on April 8, and closed April 22. Over 1,500 votes were cast to choose the winners for each division. Each first-place winning video will be awarded a $500 cash prize. Their schools will also receive $250 each. This year’s winners include:

High school division

First place: "Don't Drink Paint, Don't Hit the Vape" by Josh Cook and Patrick Linder at Minnehaha Academy

Second Place: "Once Choice, Real Consequences" by Anthony Dosev at Minnetonka High School

Third Place: "Don’t Vape Away Your Season" by Nabiha Kashif, Brynn Williams, Tyler Sperl and Lauren Wedward at Eagan High School

Middle school division

First place: "Choose Your Sound – Don't Vape!" by Calvi Duriex, Connor Fenton and Liam Erickson at Oltman Middle School

Second Place: "Do Vapers Lie?" by Parker Yang and Jackson Merryfield at White Bear Lake Central Middle School

Third Place: "Animal Analogy" by Cooper Dodge and Grayden Schweich at Hastings Middle School

This is the sixth year of the Escape the Vape Video Challenge. Students enjoy the opportunity to be creative with their friends and classmates, but they also hope to make a positive impact in their community.

“We decided to participate in the Escape the Vape Video Challenge this year because we love making music and editing videos. We had a blast together hanging out and recording our ideas,” shared Calvi Duriex, Connor Fenton and Liam Erickson, the first-place middle school winners from Oltman Middle School. “We hope that our video helps people realize that vaping is addictive and prevents you from reaching your potential with hobbies and extracurriculars. Nicotine hurts your body and negatively impacts your brain. Go chase your dreams and choose your sound - make your life something special without the struggle of vaping and addiction.”

“It’s a cool opportunity to engage in a friendly competition, while showcasing creativity and imagination to make a positive impact,” shared Anthony Dosev, second place high school winner from Minnetonka High School. “Even the smallest amount of vape, or any addicting substance, can transform into something very harmful, very quickly. It’s a slippery slope you don’t want to fall into.”

For teens who might be struggling to quit vaping, Duriex, Fenton and Erickson offer words of hope. “The most important thing for people to know is that anyone who currently is vaping has the strength to quit. Talk to people who can help you. Find something you can be passionate about, like our love of music, to shift your brain’s focus to good.”

Overcoming nicotine dependence can be extremely difficult, but teens don’t have to do it alone. MDH offers My Life, My Quit™, which supports Minnesota teens ages 13-17 in quitting commercial tobacco and nicotine, including vaping. The program is free and confidential. Teens can text to chat with a coach, engage in coaching calls and online chat, and receive youth-specific materials. Teens should text “Start My Quit” to 36072, visit mylifemyquit.org or download the new My Life, My Quit™ mobile app.

The Escape the Vape Video Challenge is coordinated by ACET Inc. and made possible with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MDH.

Watch the winning videos at mnescapethevape.org. Supporters can also follow, like, share videos and tag the contest on Instagram @jointheescape.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us