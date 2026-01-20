Tubing™ Brow Juice by blinc - a clean, multitasking brow shield that delivers lasting hold and a soft lamination effect. Smooth, flexible brows with a soft lamination effect, designed to help extend the look of professional brow services. Blinc’s pioneering Tubing™ Technology wraps each brow hair to shape and condition for a freshly laminated look.

A daily conditioning brow shield that combines hold and care to help maintain the look of professional brow services

We invented Tubing™ Technology, and we’re still the ones pushing it forward, expanding what it can do and where it can be used.” — Lewis Farsedakis

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blinc introduces Tubing™ Brow Juice, a next-generation, clean beauty innovation that multitasks as both a styling and conditioning product for brows. Building on its iconic Tubing™ Technology, blinc has developed a lightweight formula that wraps each brow hair in flexible tubes to deliver lasting hold, hydration, and protective conditioning benefits, helping brows stay looking freshly groomed between appointments while maintaining a soft lamination effect.Introducing Tubing™ Brow JuiceWhat it is: A daily conditioning brow shield that helps preserve the look of professional brow services while providing a smooth, flexible hold and a soft lamination effect.Why you’ll love it: Wake up to effortlessly polished brows that feel soft, hydrated, and weightless. Powered by blinc’s pioneering Tubing™ Technology, this long-wear conditioning formula wraps each brow hair to protect and perfect, helping you keep that fresh-from-the-salon look longer.Key BenefitsMultitasking hold + care: Delivers styling control while conditioning and protecting brows from daily stress.Lasting hold & soft lamination effect: Shapes and locks hairs in place with a smooth, flexible finish.Hydrates, conditions & protects: Tubes carry glycerin, sorbitol, and botanical extracts to keep brows feeling soft and supple.Helps maintain the look of professional services: Ideal for preserving results between brow lamination, shaping, tinting, bleaching, and microblading.Clean, vegan, gluten-free & cruelty-free: Formulated without silicones, parabens, PEGs, or fragrance.What Makes It DifferentMost brow formulas only style the surface. blinc’s Tubing™ Technology does more. It forms ultra-light tubes around each hair to lock in shape, resist humidity, and deliver hydration where it’s needed, so brows stay smooth, defined, and touchably soft throughout the day. As the inventor of Tubing™ Mascara, blinc continues to evolve this breakthrough innovation, now enhancing it with brow-conditioning ingredients that provide daily care and long-wear performance in one multitasking step.Key Ingredients (Consumer-Friendly & Post-Service Safe)Plant-Based Phytopigments (Rhatany, Scotch Broom & Walnut): A blend of antioxidant botanical extracts that help protect and support visibly healthy-looking brows, especially after professional services that can leave hairs feeling dry or stressed.Glycerin & Sorbitol: Clean, plant-derived humectants that draw in and lock moisture to help replenish hydration and flexibility after lamination, tinting, or shaping treatments.Cocoa Extract: Naturally conditioning and rich in antioxidants, it helps maintain softness and smoothness while supporting overall brow comfort.AvailabilityTubing™ Brow Juice retails for $24 and launches on Ulta.com blincinc.com , and through select retail partners.About blincblinc cosmetics is a family-owned indie beauty brand founded in 1999 that invented Tubing™ Mascaras, the first smudge-proof, water-resistant mascara that forms tiny tubes around each lash. blinc has since expanded this innovation to eyeliners, primers, and brow products, continually pairing clean formulations with high performance. Upholding conscious-beauty principles through ethical sourcing, eco-minded packaging, and charitable partnerships, blinc delivers high-performance cosmetics consumers can trust and feel good about, all proudly made in the USA.For content, PR samples or more information, please contact:Victor OrtizTel: 212.838.1878victor@thewoodsandco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.