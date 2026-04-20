blinc Celebrates 27 Years of Tubing™ Technology and Performance Beauty Innovation

blinc’s Tubing™ innovation has expanded beyond mascara into a broader range of performance eye essentials. Where Beauty Performs comes to life through moments that demand beauty that lasts, from emotion and performance to long days and special occasions.

This April, blinc marks 27 years of Where Beauty Performs through four distinct Tubing™ mascara formulas and expanded innovation across eye categories.

Where Beauty Performs reflects both our heritage and our future: creating high performance eye essentials that continue to evolve with the way people live and wear beauty.” — Lewis Farsedakis, Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, blinc celebrates 27 years of innovation in eye makeup. Since 1995, the brand has helped redefine mascara performance with the introduction of the world’s first Tubing™ mascara , creating a new category built around smudge proof wear, effortless warm water removal, and beauty that holds up through real life.What began as a category defining breakthrough has grown into a broader Tubing™ portfolio that reflects blinc’s enduring role in performance beauty. Today, blinc offers four distinct Tubing™ mascara formulas designed for different lash types and desired results, along with tubing innovation across eyeliner, primer, and brow products. Over time, the brand has continued to evolve beyond wear alone, incorporating treatment benefits into select lash and brow formulas while staying rooted in the innovation that made blinc known in the first place.For blinc, the anniversary is more than a milestone. It reflects the brand’s current platform, Where Beauty Performs , a belief that beauty should do more than create an effect in the moment. It should perform through long days, humidity, tears, sweat, travel, and the realities of everyday life. That philosophy traces directly back to blinc’s founding mission, solving the most frustrating problems in eye makeup with formulas engineered to deliver both performance and ease.“As founders, we’ve always believed beauty should do more than create a momentary effect. It should perform in real life,” said Lewis Farsedakis, Founder & CEO. “As we celebrate 27 years this April, Where Beauty Performs reflects both our heritage and our future: creating high performance eye essentials that continue to evolve with the way people live, wear, and experience beauty.”blinc’s Tubing™ Technology works by forming tiny, water resistant tubes around each lash or brow hair rather than painting them like traditional formulas. The result is cleaner wear, resistance to smudging, flaking, and running, and removal with just warm water and gentle pressure. blinc’s tubing mascaras, eyeliners, primers, and brow products are designed with both performance and comfort in mind, including formulas that are ophthalmologist tested and safe for contact lens wearers.“Blinc’s tubing technology offers something rare in cosmetics, eye safe innovation without compromising outstanding performance,” said Dr. Erica Meltzer, Optometrist.While many brands now reference tubing, blinc’s authority comes from decades of category development. The company has continued to refine Tubing™ Technology across multiple mascara formats, including Original, Amplified, Lash Extension, and UltraVolume, while expanding that same innovation into a broader eye wardrobe with Tubing™ Eyeliner, Curling Tubing™ Primer, Tubing™ Brow Juice, and another category first tubing innovation planned for 2026.Still family owned after nearly three decades, blinc brings a level of authenticity to its heritage that feels earned. From the original Tubing™ mascara to today’s expanded portfolio of performance driven eye essentials, the brand’s legacy is not only about being first. It is about continuing to lead the conversation around Tubing™ Technology and proving that high performance beauty can still feel modern, elevated, and easy to wear.To learn more about blinc’s Tubing™ Technology and explore the collection, visit blincinc.com.About blincFounded in 1999, blinc is a performance beauty brand that pioneered the world’s first Tubing™ mascara. Known for high performance formulas designed to resist smudging, flaking, sweat, oil, and humidity while removing with warm water, blinc has expanded its Tubing™ Technology across mascaras, eyeliners, primers, and brow products. Built on innovation and designed for real life, blinc continues to create beauty that performs.

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