$36M Through ConnectAll Infrastructure Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the re-opening of New York State's Municipal Infrastructure Program (MIP) Request for Applications, making up to $36 million available to support broadband infrastructure projects across the state through ConnectALL, the state’s broadband office. MIP connects unserved and underserved communities to high-speed internet through open-access and publicly controlled broadband infrastructure. To date, the Municipal Infrastructure Program has funded $268 million to active projects in 24 counties that will build more than 2,300 miles of new fiber optic infrastructure and 68 new wireless hubs serving more than 96,000 homes and businesses around the state.

“Our ConnectALL initiative is delivering results — connecting thousands of homes and businesses to high-speed internet across every region of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “With this latest round of funding, we're building on that progress and putting communities in the driver's seat to close the digital divide once and for all.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Municipal Infrastructure Program is helping communities take control of their digital future by supporting locally driven broadband infrastructure projects that expand access, improve reliability, and promote competition. This RFA builds on New York State’s commitment to closing the digital divide by investing in infrastructure that strengthens local networks and delivers long-term economic opportunity for communities across the state.”

ConnectALL will accept applications starting today and on a rolling basis through April 30. ConnectALL will begin reviewing applications on February 2. All supported projects must be substantially complete by December 31, 2026 in accordance with federal funding requirements. Individual grant awards are expected to be under $10 million. Additional information on eligibility requirements and the application process is available on ConnectALL’s website at https://broadband.ny.gov/municipal-infrastructure-program.

MIP funding must be used to support the following eligible uses:

Last mile infrastructure: such as the cabling, wires, necessary pole replacements, make-ready work, and radios used by internet service providers to distribute internet service from local Internet Exchanges to networks or customer endpoints. Funding may also be used for drops to a building, including the cabling or wires necessary to make the connection from passing fiber or cable on a street pole or in-street conduit into a building structure.

Fiber connections to Internet Exchange Points or Data Centers: including middle mile fiber to transport internet services to a local Data Center where an applicant is connecting or facilitating its last mile infrastructure. Funding may support networking equipment, such as routers, switches, and other equipment necessary to interconnect networks within a Data Center, as well as connections to regional infrastructure, including the fiber and equipment needed to connect networks to one another or to regional infrastructure to increase resilience and maximize long-term operational efficiency and scalability.

Acquisition of existing infrastructure assets: Applicants proposing to acquire existing infrastructure and enter related agreements must demonstrate how those acquisitions improve last mile service delivery.

Expanding New York's Digital Infrastructure

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable and affordable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing more than $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Municipal Infrastructure Program has funded more than $268 million to support construction of open access municipal broadband networks across the state. The program, primarily funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects fund, facilitates a variety of models of municipal broadband and public-private partnerships to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high-quality service options. The Beta ConnectALL Projects Dashboard provides details on projects funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Program.

The Digital Equity Program is a plan to invest $50 million to close the digital divide. The Plan outlines New York’s statewide strategy to increase its capacity to improve digital literacy and digital job readiness skills, facilitate access to affordable internet and devices, enhance digital privacy and safety, and make government services more accessible through the internet.

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program will fund $100 million to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing, leveraging a $33 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The Beta ConnectALL Projects Dashboard provides details on projects funded by the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program.

The ConnectALL Deployment Program will provide funding for internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $644.6 million in federal funding as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal. The Requests for Applications for the Deployment Program ended in July, and ConnectALL is awaiting federal approval of its Final Proposal for these funds.

The Connectivity Innovation Program advances innovation and new broadband solutions, business models, and technologies to increase private sector investment and entrepreneurship; drive equity and innovation in the broadband marketplace; and reinforce a thriving research, development, and manufacturing ecosystem to support connectivity innovation in New York.

The Regional and Local Assistance Program provides grant funding to local governments, counties, municipalities, Tribal Governments, and other government entities to plan and implement broadband or wireless deployment and digital equity projects and programs, and other efforts consistent with the ConnectALL mandate. The program provides grants or technical assistance to eligible applicants for program funding to include non-capital resources, technical assistance and planning which could include feasibility studies or digital equity research, identifying areas in need of internet service or new investments in broadband, or the development of financing for broadband facilities.

The Excelsior Broadband Network is a new statewide public broadband network. The first component of this project will be a new fiber line running the full length of the New York Thruway which will connect public broadband assets across the state and improve access to consistent high-speed internet and reliable cell phone service for communities across the state.

The Mobile Service Connectivity initiative will work with local stakeholders, state agencies, and industry to develop regional plans to expand cellular coverage across the state. The program will identify top opportunities to expand coverage and provide funding to deploy innovative, scalable solutions that can address gaps in wireless cellular coverage.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity, a utility as vital as electricity for everyday life. I’m proud to deliver up to $36 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help expand broadband infrastructure to boost affordable, high-quality internet access for homes and businesses across New York State. This funding will help families stay connected to education, to healthcare, economic opportunity, and each other, all while creating good-paying jobs. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting federal dollars to work to ensure all New Yorkers get the equitable access to the internet that they deserve, and encourage New Yorkers to apply for this support.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to fast and reliable internet. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in expanding the ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program and investing in broadband across every region of our state, and I will keep fighting to support critical projects that connect our communities.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “This latest expansion of the Municipal Infrastructure Program is another step in closing the digital divide for all New Yorkers. I thank the Governor for her leadership and commitment to uplifting ConnectALL, and I am proud of our state’s work in expanding affordable broadband access for public good.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This new round of Municipal Infrastructure Program grants is another opportunity for local governments to receive state funding to close broadband gaps in their communities. Last week, we held an Assembly hearing detailing the great work of ESD's ConnectALL office. Congratulations to Governor Hochul, ESD Commissioner Hope Knight, and ConnectALL's Senior Vice President Josh Breitbart for their continued leadership on closing the broadband gaps throughout New York State.”