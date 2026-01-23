State of Emergency Declared Ahead of Extreme Weather

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,692 supervisors and operators. Regional crews are currently engaged in snow and ice response and preparation activities. All residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,624 large plow trucks

148 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

337 large loaders

37 snow blowers

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 685 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

345 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

114,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric utilities to ensure timely and adequate preparation and response for the ongoing lake effect snow and incoming snowfall and extreme cold. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric service for New Yorkers by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages that may occur.

New York’s utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as the storm intensifies and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.