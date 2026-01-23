Fighting For Your Future: Governor Hochul Announces Child Care Expansion Pilot Partnership with Monroe County as Part of Statewide Investments in Universal Child Care

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With a proposed $20 million investment into child care in Monroe County and $300 million for High Falls State Park and the surrounding areas, Governor Hochul is putting her money where her mouth is when it comes to delivering for our communities. These investments will make an immeasurable impact across Monroe County, lowering costs for working families, setting our children up for success, and paving the way for better housing, retail, and development opportunities in the heart of downtown. I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing the needs of our community and I look forward to our partnership to make this a reality.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “Making quality child care accessible and affordable has always been one of my top priorities, which was why securing this $400,000 investment in our Eastside YMCA Irene Skalny Childcare Center was such an easy decision. And now, being here today with Governor Hochul to discuss the historic child care investments in our upcoming budget, including a pilot program right here in Monroe County to help develop truly universal child care, I am proud to say we have achieved so much of that goal. From increasing access to subsidies, to opening up new slots in child care deserts, the #MomSquad, along with our first Mom Governor, has delivered for our families. But there is still so much to do. Today marks the culmination of many years of work, and the beginning of the next phase of our transformation into a state that truly supports working families.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “This proposed budget makes critical commitments to supporting working families by expanding access to affordable, high quality child care across the state. From strengthening child care subsidies and easing costs for low income families to expanding early childhood education and investing in the workforce that makes it all possible, these proposed investments will have a real impact where it matters most. By helping parents stay in the workforce and ensuring children enter kindergarten ready to learn, we are building a stronger foundation for our families, our economy, and our future.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “I thank Governor Hochul for taking transformative action to lower costs for working families in my district by selecting Monroe County for one of New York’s first Universal Child Care Pilot programs. Access to reliable, high-quality child care is an investment in our future – helping young children build strong foundations and supporting a strong economy where parents and caregivers can go to work with peace of mind. This initiative is also an important step towards greater equity, ensuring every Monroe County family can access the care their children deserve. I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership and excited to partner with Monroe County and local providers on this innovative program that will bring affordability to families, support the child care workforce, and help our local economy thrive.”

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark said, “We know investing in Rochester means more than just dollars. When we invest in our community it changes lives and improves outcomes for all residents. The $300 million of capital funding in the Governor’s proposed budget is a huge win for Rochester and a reflection of steady and tireless advocacy by our local leaders and our Rochester state delegation. I am also very excited for Rochester and Monroe County to lead on a universal child care pilot. This is a huge opportunity to implement new and innovative ideas to ultimately better serve our families, children, and the child care workforce across our region. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for this historic investment and look forward to our continued work on budget negotiations over the next few months with the Governor and my delegation partners.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “I want to thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for presenting a budget that once again underscores her commitment to Upstate and her recognition that investments in Rochester and Monroe County are investments in all of New York State. By transforming the physical landscape of Downtown Rochester, the Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative will transform the social, cultural, and economic landscape of the entire Finger Lakes region. The projects funded in this budget will create new opportunities for residents along the entire length of the economic spectrum.”

YMCA of Greater Rochester President & CEO Ernie Lamour said, “We know how critical it is for the families we serve across the YMCA of Greater Rochester to have affordable, quality child care; and that’s why we worked so hard to open a new center in Penfield in a designated child care desert. Since opening in the fall, nearly half of the additional spots this center created have been filled, with full capacity expected by the end of February. Being able to provide this critical care means parents and caregivers can remain in, advance or enter the workforce, directly contributing to the overall economic vitality of our communities.”