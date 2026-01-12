Veterans find warmth at Winter Wonderland event

A festive day of fun, connection, and holiday spirit

On a brisk winter day, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center auditorium was filled with winter joy as Veterans and caregivers gathered for the first-ever Winter Wonderland holiday event presented by the staff of Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Recreation Therapy at Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Over 20 different services and community partners participated in making this event a special time, providing food, games and holiday cheer for our nation’s heroes.

“After last year’s Holiday Parade had to be rescheduled twice due to the weather, we wanted to create an event that would ensure all Veterans could be a part of the holiday celebration,” said Jennifer Picketts, Voluntary Services specialist. “This year’s event brings Veterans, Staff and community partners together to start the holiday season off right.”

Many past supporters of the parade were eager to jump on board, as well as additional groups. The result was an auditorium full of warmth, light and joy on a cold and overcast day, as attendees found themselves wrapped in fun, fellowship and holiday cheer.

Veteran and kid-friendly

From caroling and music to snowball bowling, and everything in between, Veterans waded their way through a myriad of holiday entertainment. That also came with a complimentary lunch, holiday photos, t-shirts and a whole lot of memories.

“I like it a lot,” said Veteran Jessika Anthes, who brought her husband and two children. “My daughter is really enjoying the crafts. The ornament making is cool, and I like how kid-friendly this event is, too!”

It was a great way to unplug from the stresses of the holiday season and have some fun. Check out other ways to de-stress during the holidays.

Civic engagement is crucial to the success of these events. Veterans make connections with others in the community and bring those connections with them to VA. The result is a close-knit family of Veterans and supporters.

“I want to thank all the staff, volunteers and community partners that came together to make this event happen,” added Picketts. “The creativity and dedication that these individuals have and the time that they are willing to take out of their lives to give back to our Veterans is inspiring.”

How do you sign-up to volunteer?

Contact the CDCE at a VA facility near you. Find out more about volunteering at VA.