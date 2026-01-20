StarHub Selects Shush Inc.'s Sherlock Platform for Network API’s Proof of Concept

This Proof of Concept represents a pivotal move toward establishing mobile networks as the root of a secure, global digital identity layer.” — Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., a global leader in carrier-grade identity and network authentication solutions, today announced a strategic Proof of Concept (PoC) of Network API’s with StarHub, a Singapore-headquartered communications and digital services company. The initiative focuses on validating the capabilities of Shush's flagship Sherlock platform to deliver cutting-edge Network API service in strict adherence to GSMA Open Gateway, CAMARA Project, and TM Forum specifications.

The PoC is designed to showcase how StarHub can securely expose advanced mobile network attributes to verified partners. This is achieved without hardware deployment, ensuring paramount security and customer privacy. This capability is essential for implementing modern solutions which significantly mitigate end-user fraud while harmonizing with Singapore’s evolving digital identity and financial technology ecosystems.

"This Proof of Concept represents a pivotal move toward establishing mobile networks as the root of a secure, global digital identity layer," stated Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder and CEO of Shush Inc. "We are honored to partner with StarHub on this proof of concept as they demonstrate leadership in delivering secure, API-first network exposure at the carrier level."

"StarHub is continually seeking innovative methods to provide secure, next-generation digital experiences for our customers and partners. This Proof of Concept with Shush Inc. allows us to assess API-powered services that offer seamless security, and simultaneously unlock new avenues for revenue growth through carrier-enabled identity solutions," commented Volkan Sevindik, CTO of StarHub.

The Sherlock platform is engineered as a cloud-native, protocol-compliant, and CAMARA solution that integrates into carrier environments without necessitating disruptive changes to existing infrastructure. It transforms standard network assets into real-time, monetizable intelligence in a secure, compliant manner. StarHub intends to explore the commercialization of these advanced authentication capabilities across high-value sectors, including financial services, healthtech, e-government, and mobile application security.

This partnership underscores the growing global demand for network APIs to defend against sophisticated cyber threats, identity theft, and account takeover attacks. Sherlock’s robust architecture supports both complex enterprise use cases and scalable API delivery for application developers, service providers, and major digital platforms.

About Shush Inc. Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based technology innovator specializing in Network Authentication, empowering mobile operators to offer secure APIs for passwordless identity verification, fraud prevention, and enhanced digital trust. Its Sherlock platform effectively programs mobile networks, enabling carriers to generate new revenue streams through authentication-as-a-service and identity APIs. Shush serves global telecom and digital platform partners spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. To learn more, visit www.shush.pw.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital services. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes, and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things, and robotics for corporate and government clients.

StarHub is committed to conducting our business sustainably and responsibly. StarHub is named among TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025 and ranked as the world’s most sustainable wireless telecommunication provider on the Corporate Knights Global 100 (2025). StarHub also ranks 187 on the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 in 2025. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge Singapore Low Carbon Index, iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index; as well as the FTSE4Good Index series.

