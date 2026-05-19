HGC Global Communications and Shush Inc. Partner to Accelerate Mobile Intelligence APIs and Services Worldwide

Silent Network Authentication via SIM

Joint Strategic Partnership Drives Global Sales Enablement for Secure Digital Identity and CAMARA-Aligned APIs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HGC Global Communications (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced its strategic partnership with Shush Inc. This partnership aims to work with Shush’s Sherlock platform as the technology stack behind HGC’s Mobile Intelligence API Platform, enabling deployment of secure, standards-aligned network authentication and digital identity services to mobile network operators (MNOs) and enterprises across Asia and Africa.

Powering Mobile Intelligence API Platform and Accelerating Global Trust

As part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, HGC’s Mobile Intelligence API Platform provides MNOs with a unified platform to deploy and manage mobile intelligence APIs, including Number Verify, SIM Swap, Device Status, and a growing catalog of 40+ APIs, including all eight certified CAMARA APIs.

Supported by underlying system technology from Shush, the collaboration focuses on accelerating the deployment of carrier grade network authentication, KYC orchestration, and fraud prevention capabilities. Leveraging HGC’s extensive global carrier relationships, Shush and HGC will enable MNOs and enterprises to integrate mobile intelligence APIs at scale across international markets.

Irfan Abubaid, Vice President of Global Messaging & Digital Services, International Business of HGC, said, "This partnership extends beyond technology, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerate secure digital transformation worldwide. By combining HGC's global reach and local expertise with Shush's telecom authentication leadership, we enable MNOs to deliver trusted, secure API services. This unlocks new revenue opportunities for our MNO partners, strengthening the ecosystem and advancing the GSMA Open Gateway community."

"This extended partnership solidifies Shush’s Sherlock platform as the technology foundation for HGC’s Mobile Intelligence API Platform," said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc. "HGC’s global infrastructure and agility, combined with our leadership in telecom-grade authentication, create a powerful joint offering. Together, we are uniquely positioned to meet the accelerating global demand for secure, standardized network authentication APIs and drive the adoption of the GSMA Open Gateway vision."

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About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group’s digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

HGC Global Communications Limited

Corporate Affairs and Public Relations

Tel: +852 2128 5813 / +852 2128 5719

Email: pr@hgc.com.hk

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention. Through its Sherlock platform, Shush enables mobile network operators to expose secure APIs that deliver real-time signals for SIM swap detection, device validation, and other critical fraud indicators, while generating new revenue streams. Shush helps telecom operators globally transform their networks into strategic anti-fraud infrastructure.

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Daryl Carlough

Shush Inc.

+1 617-320-4863

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