YTL Communications and Shush Partner to Accelerate Deployment of Network Authentication APIs in Malaysia

Simple. Seamless. Silent

YTL and Shush partner to deploy Network Authentication APIs in Malaysia, enabling secure identity verification and advancing GSMA Open Gateway standards.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YTL Communications (under the service brand of “Yes”), a leading provider of 5G and AI in Malaysia, and Shush, a global innovator in carrier-grade identity and network authentication, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Network Authentication APIs, starting with the CAMARA Number Verification and SIM Swap APIs. This collaboration aligns with the broader national movement led by Malaysia’s major mobile operators who all executed an MOU in late September 2025 agreeing to launch a federated network service under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative with standardized APIs to protect online businesses and consumers from fraud and digital identity theft.

The initial rollout delivers CAMARA Number Verification and SIM Swap APIs — with Silent Authentication following right behind in the next phase — all crucial tools for businesses to verify user identities and prevent fraud through seamless, secure network checks, enabling enterprises to verify mobile numbers, detect SIM swap fraud, and authenticate users through secure, privacy-compliant network verification.

This deployment marks a significant step toward establishing a unified API framework across Malaysian telcos, in line with global standards championed by the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the CAMARA Project, the main Telco Global API Initiatives.

"The momentum behind GSMA Open Gateway continues to grow as operators like YTL Communications embrace a harmonized approach to network capabilities," said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA. "By deploying CAMARA-standardized APIs, YTL is not only enhancing digital security for its customers but also contributing to a global ecosystem that allows developers to access network features in a consistent, interoperable way across different regions."

"Malaysia is at the forefront of digital transformation in Asia Pacific, and this partnership between YTL and Shush is a testament to that leadership," said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. "The integration of CAMARA APIs through the Open Gateway framework is essential for fostering innovation. It provides a common language for enterprises to build secure applications that scale seamlessly, ultimately driving a more robust and trusted digital economy for Malaysia."

"YTL Communications is committed to leading the charge in adopting open, standardized network API technologies that simplify integration and accelerate the development of new services," said Wing K. Lee, CEO. "Our partnership with Shush ensures that we can quickly and securely deploy the Network Authentication APIs, providing a trusted foundation for digital identity services that benefit the entire ecosystem, helping stamp out fraud and protect our customers."

Shush’s expertise in deploying and integrating its robust, scalable, carrier-grade authentication platform, Sherlock, made them the ideal partner for this initiative. Their solution integrates seamlessly with YTL’s network infrastructure. The Sherlock platform integrates directly with YTL’s network infrastructure, enabling rapid API deployment while ensuring compliance with applicable security, privacy, and telecom regulatory requirements.

“This partnership with YTL Communications is about execution and standards,” said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush. “Starting with CAMARA Number Verification, we’re enabling secure, programmable network capabilities that enterprises can integrate quickly and confidently. As additional APIs come online, YTL will be well-positioned to expand monetization opportunities and support Malaysia’s broader digital transformation.”

The partnership is a key step in YTL’s commitment to the GSMA Open Gateway program. It is expected to pave the way for the future deployment of additional Network Authentication APIs, further solidifying YTL Communications’ position as an innovative enabler in the region’s digital transformation.

About Shush

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention. Through its Sherlock platform, Shush enables mobile network operators to expose secure APIs that deliver real-time signals for SIM swap detection, device validation, and other critical fraud indicators, while generating new revenue streams. Shush helps telecom operators globally transform their networks into strategic anti-fraud infrastructure.

About YTL Communications

Under the service brand ‘Yes’, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd was Malaysia’s

first mobile operator to launch 4G nationwide. It further cemented its leadership position as the first to launch 5G commercially and now stands as the first in Malaysia to deploy 5G Advanced. Staying true to its mission of providing ‘5G for All’, Yes 5G has no data cap, no speed cap, and no Fair Usage Policy (FUP), making future technology affordable, accessible, and truly uncapped.

5G Advanced establishes a new benchmark for connectivity in Malaysia, offering industry-leading coverage with greater depth, broader reach, and ultra-low latency performance. It also features the first commercialisation of Advanced Network Slicing in Malaysia, enabled by AI-based intelligent traffic management, which provides quality-of-service-based traffic prioritisation.

By breaking affordability barriers and driving continuous innovation, Yes is committed to playing an active role in Malaysia’s journey toward becoming a truly AI-first digital nation. For more information about Yes mobile and broadband plans, kindly visit www.yes.my

About YTL Group

For 70 years, YTL’s work has stood the test of time — by transforming the right opportunities into lasting value. Guided by the Group’s core values of Honesty, Hard Work, Moral Responsibility, Togetherness, and Vitality, YTL continues to grow and expand across diverse industries and nations while enriching the communities we serve. As YTL celebrates 70 years, we remain committed to Building The Right Thing and continue on the journey to take YTL Beyond 70.

Media Contacts

Isaac Yew

Senior Manager

YTL Communications Sdn Bhd.

+60187005061

Isaac.yew@ytlcomms.my

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