EPA advances farmers’ right to repair their own equipment, saving repair costs and productivity

February 5, 2026

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advanced American farmers and equipment owners’ lawful right to repair their farm and other nonroad diesel equipment. EPA’s guidance to manufacturers clarifies that the Clean Air Act (CAA) supports, rather than restricts, Americans’ ability to make repairs on their own, and makes clear manufacturers can no longer use the CAA to justify limiting access to repair tools or software. For America’s farmers, timely and affordable repairs are essential to planting, harvesting, and keeping operations running.

“EPA is proud to set the record straight and protect farmers. For far too long, manufacturers have wrongly used the Clean Air Act to monopolize the repair markets, hurting our farmers,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin . “Common sense is following the law as it is written, and that is what the Trump EPA is committed to doing. By protecting every American’s right to repair, we’re not just fixing devices, we’re securing a stronger, more independent future for our country.”

“This is another win for American farmers and ranchers by the Trump Administration. By clarifying manufacturers can no longer use the Clean Air Act to justify limiting access to repair tools or software, we are reaffirming the lawful right of American farmers and equipment owners to repair their farm equipment,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins . “Thank you, Administrator Zeldin, for continuing to put farmers first. This is expected to save our farmers thousands in unnecessary repairs, saving much needed funds after Bidenflation drove up equipment costs on average 45%.”

“EPA’s guidance affirming the Right to Repair will save our agricultural communities thousands of dollars by eliminating corporate middlemen and empowering farmers to fix their own equipment,” said Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler . “The Clean Air Act has long crushed family farmers across America – but under the Trump Administration, they are finally getting the regulatory relief to break free from burdensome Green New Scam rules and focus on the vital job of feeding, clothing, and fueling America and the world.”

For years, prominent equipment manufacturers have interpreted the CAA’s emission control anti-tampering provisions as preventing them from making essential repair tools available to all Americans. This has forced farmers to take their equipment exclusively to manufacturer-authorized dealers to be fixed, even though the repair could have been made in the field or at a nearby independent repair shop. Not only has this made repairs more costly, but it has also caused many farmers to opt for older agricultural equipment that lack modern emission controls simply because they can fix that equipment themselves.

EPA’s guidance does not change the law, weaken emission standards, or reduce compliance obligations. Rather, it clarifies what the CAA already states, that temporary overrides of emission control systems are allowed when it is for the “purpose of repair” to that equipment to obtain proper functionality. This clarification applies to all nonroad diesel engines equipped with advanced emission control technologies including selective catalytic reduction and inducement systems as well as Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system repairs. Importantly, farmers and equipment owners are not required to rely on authorized dealers exclusively to fix equipment. This makes clear that the law should not serve as a barrier to timely, affordable maintenance of agricultural equipment.

Today’s action will not only expand consumer choice and provide opportunities for farmers but also encourage the use of newer farm equipment. This underscores the agency’s commitment to both America’s farmers and EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

To read EPA’s guidance, click here .

Background

On June 3, 2025, John Deere sent a letter to EPA requesting the agency issue guidance confirming that temporary emission control overrides are allowed by EPA. The agency’s guidance is a direct response to this request and makes clear that temporary overrides are allowed under the CAA.

On August 12, 2025, Administrator Zeldin announced new guidance urging engine and equipment manufacturers to revise DEF system software in existing vehicles and equipment. EPA’s action works to protect hard-working American farmers, truckers, and other diesel equipment operators from sudden shutdowns and give them the time to make repairs without impacting productivity or safety.