Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,445 in the last 365 days.

Big Muddy Bar Association plans 2026 meetings

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting luncheons and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Members have the opportunity to earn 5.0 continuing legal education credits over the course of the year.

 

Board members 2026 are: Katie Winbauer, President; Eric Olson, Vice-President; Steven Nelson, Secretary/Treasurer; and Quinn Askew, Officer at Large.

Membership dues of $100 can be paid at a meeting or mailed to the Secretary/Treasurer. Temporary law clerks’ dues are complimentary. For more information on joining or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com.

 

Meeting dates in 2026 are as follows:

 

January 22, 2026

February 26, 2026

March 26, 2026

April 23, 2026

May 28, 2026

June 25, 2026

July 23, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 24, 2026

October 22, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Big Muddy Bar Association plans 2026 meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.