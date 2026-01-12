Addison LaBonte Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addison LaBonte, founder of Sweet Addison’s, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, community-building, and holistic wellness transformed a personal health crisis into a seven-figure e-commerce brand.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, LaBonte explores how overcoming fear, embracing a zero-ego mindset, and building a deeply engaged community laid the foundation for sustainable growth, and breaks down how holistic marketing and influencer-driven strategies can scale a brand without outside funding.“Fear is often the only thing standing between you and what you’re capable of becoming,” said LaBonte.Addison’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/addison-labonte

