Rhythm Systems Enhances Rhythm Intelligence™, the Leading AI for Strategy Execution

The Next Evolution of Rhythm Systems’ Strategy Execution Assistant Combines 20+ Years of Expertise with Advanced AI to Optimize Business Performance

By giving leaders access to AI-enhanced goal setting, faster and more intuitive planning, and execution coaching in one seamless system, Rhythm Systems is helping them eliminate the guesswork.” — Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems, the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software, has announced the next evolution of Rhythm Intelligence™ , its AI-powered strategy execution assistant built directly into the Rhythm platform.Designed to help growing organizations build smarter strategies, accelerate planning, and execute with confidence, Rhythm Intelligence brings together OpenAI, Rhythm’s proven methodology, insights from thousands of plans, and a company’s own data to deliver faster, stronger, and more intelligent execution at every level.For more than two decades, Rhythm Systems has helped CEOs, executive teams, and organizations turn their strategies into reality. Rhythm Intelligence extends that expertise into a powerful, always-on engine that gives teams the clarity and guidance they need to make better decisions, faster.Rhythm Intelligence is built on three core pillars that connect to the key stages of successful strategy execution:SMART(er) Goals:SMART Goal Writer transforms vague ideas into clear, measurable, execution-ready goals with built-in success criteria. Teams gain instant clarity on what needs to be done - and how to win.Fast(er) Plans:With Plan Builder , leaders can build the right annual and quarterly plan in seconds. The tool analyzes company data, best practices from thousands of successful plans, company historical data, and real-time inputs to generate key milestones for both the business and individuals.Strong(er) Execution:Ask Patrick, Rhythm’s 24/7 strategy execution coach, delivers immediate guidance rooted in decades of real-world experience from Patrick Thean - Rhythm Systems’ Co-Founder, CEO coach, and author of the Rhythm book series that forms the foundation of the Rhythm Systems methodology. With Ask Patrick, businesses can strengthen their strategies and avoid the most common execution pitfalls instantly.“Rhythm Intelligence was built to solve a fundamental challenge: most teams don’t struggle because they lack ideas; they struggle because they lack clarity, alignment, and confidence in how to execute,” said Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems. “By giving leaders access to enhanced goal setting, faster and more intuitive planning, and execution coaching in one seamless system, Rhythm Systems is helping companies eliminate the guesswork and focus on building strategies that actually get things done.”See Rhythm Intelligence™ in action and discover how AI-powered execution can help your team build smarter, plan faster, and execute stronger at https://www.rhythmsystems.com/rhythm-intelligence

