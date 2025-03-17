Rhythm Systems Launches Plan Builder: AI-Powered Strategic Planning in Seconds

Create an actionable annual or quarterly plan for your entire team in a few clicks

New Rhythm Intelligence™-Driven Tool, Plan Builder Instantly Creates Execution-Ready Plans with Just a Few Clicks

Plan Builder instantly delivers a structured, execution-ready plan, helping teams align, adapt, and accelerate growth without getting stuck in planning mode.” — Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems , the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software, is transforming the way businesses plan and execute their strategies with the launch of Plan Builder —a breakthrough tool using its recently-announced Rhythm Intelligence ™ (RI).For over two decades, Rhythm Systems has helped high-growth companies execute their strategic plans with precision. Now, with Plan Builder, teams can eliminate weeks of planning frustration and generate execution-ready annual and quarterly plans in seconds.Traditional strategic planning is complex, time-consuming, and often disconnected from execution. Plan Builder changes that. By combining OpenAI with Rhythm’s proven methodology, insights from thousands of successful plans, market research, a company’s own data and Rhythm’s performance history, Plan Builder instantly delivers a structured, actionable plan—so teams can move from strategy to execution faster than ever.Key Features Include:* Guided Plan Creation – Rhythm Intelligence dynamically structures annual & quarterly plans, so leaders can focus on execution, not guesswork* The Right Plan – No more trial and error—Plan Builder ensures strategies are built for success* Smart & Easy Goal Setting – Align priorities, define success, and receive data-driven recommendations for high-growth execution* Faster Execution – Move from planning to action in minutes, not weeks“Planning is critical, but it shouldn’t be a roadblock,” said Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems. “Most tools require teams to manually build their plans before they can even start execution. Plan Builder flips that process on its head—it instantly delivers a structured, execution-ready plan, helping teams align, adapt, and accelerate growth without getting stuck in planning mode.”For even greater ROI, teams can combine Plan Builder with facilitated planning sessions led by a Rhythm Facilitator. Instead of starting from scratch, Rhythm Facilitators will generate a draft plan in seconds, allowing teams to focus on refining priorities, KPIs, and timelines rather than spending hours building the plan itself. With real-time adjustments powered by Rhythm Intelligence, dynamic discussions lead to structured, actionable plans—not just ideas. Plus, built-in accountability ensures execution gets going after the planning session ends, helping teams follow through with confidence.Plan Builder is now available to help businesses simplify execution and drive results. To learn more, visit https://www.rhythmsystems.com About Rhythm SystemsRhythm Systems has transformed the way mid-market companies work for nearly two decades. We have built a complete system – methodology, software, and coaching - to help CEOs build better team alignment, focus, and accountability so they can reach their goals faster. We turn your strategic growth plans into annual, quarterly, and weekly dashboards so your teams are always aligned and on-track. Our suite of products comes with change management experts who not only help your teams adopt the software but also learn the proven skills that keep them accountable to the company goals week over week. To learn more, visit https://www.rhythmsystems.com/

