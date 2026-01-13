Ort Tool Ready for Aerospace and Defense Work

Our company is well-positioned to meet the expanding needs of the aerospace and defense industries,” — Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool

Ort Tool is fully prepared and highly capable of taking on additional aerospace and defense work. Recent organizational milestones and investments have further strengthened its position as a leading precision manufacturer in these industries.

Aerospace and Defense Credentials.

Ort Tool has achieved AS9100 Revision D certification, which is globally recognized as a quality management standard specific to aviation, space, and defense organizations. This certification signals Ort Tool’s ability to meet the highest standards for safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance required by major aerospace and defense contractors. The company is also compliant with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), enabling it to handle sensitive defense-related data and manufacture components for military applications. “Our company is well-positioned to meet the expanding needs of the aerospace and defense industries,” stated Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool.

Facilities and Technical Capabilities

Ort Tool operates out of a large, state-of-the-art manufacturing complex totaling over 130,000 square feet, including specialized fabrication spaces. The company’s extensive suite of capabilities features CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design, all supported by a staff of experienced mechanical engineers, machinists, welders, and fabricators. Ort Tool’s infrastructure is designed to support both prototype and full-scale production, ensuring that it can rapidly scale to meet the unique requirements of aerospace and defense projects.

Quality and Commitment

The AS9100 certification process involved a rigorous assessment of Ort Tool’s quality management system, focusing on areas such as risk management, error prevention, and continual improvement. The company’s quality standards are endorsed by authorities such as the FAA, EASA, and NASA. Ort Tool is committed to leveraging these achievements to drive continuous improvement and maintain a leadership role in aerospace manufacturing excellence.

Track Record and Industry Experience

With decades of experience and a proven track record across aerospace, defense, semiconductor, oil and gas, and renewable industries, Ort Tool has demonstrated flexibility and expertise in delivering mission-critical components and assemblies. The addition of new manufacturing space and advanced equipment further boosts its capacity to deliver on large-scale and complex projects.

