AI Energy Conference 3 Issues Call for Speakers: Data Center Giants to Address Community Impact

The rapid expansion of AI data centers must coexist with the well-being of the communities that host them in the Appalachian Basin,” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories

PITTSBRUGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organizing Committee of the AI Energy Conference 3 is officially inviting leadership from the world’s premier AI data center development firms to keynote the upcoming summit on May 14, 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Pittsburgh/Southpointe Pennsylvania, the epicenter of the Appalachian Basin.

As the global demand for generative AI infrastructure accelerates, the conference seeks to provide a transparent platform for developers to detail their Outreach Programs. Specifically, the 2026 agenda focuses on how the industry is mitigating the localized effects of massive-scale computing facilities on public infrastructure.

“The rapid expansion of AI data centers must coexist with the well-being of the communities that host them in the Appalachian Basin,” said Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories. “We are calling on developers and technology companies to move beyond technical specifications and speak directly to their initiatives regarding consumer electricity costs, water conservation, and acoustic management.”

Key Topics for Invited Speakers:

• Grid Stability and Cost Mitigation: Strategies to prevent peak-demand surges from increasing residential utility rates.

• Water Stewardship: Implementation of closed-loop cooling and non-potable water usage to protect local aquifers.

• Acoustic Engineering: Innovations in noise-dampening technology to address residential concerns regarding facility operations.

• Community Benefit Agreements: Transparent frameworks for long-term local economic and resource investment.

The AI Energy Conference 3 serves as the industry’s most critical intersection of energy providers, AI innovators, and policy regulators. High-level executives from firms currently scaling GPU-intensive clusters are encouraged to Joe Barone, jbarone@shaledirectories.com or 610-764-1232.

About the AI Energy Conference:

Now in its third year, the AI Energy Conference is the leading forum for addressing the massive energy requirements of the artificial intelligence revolution. The event brings together key Appalachian Basin stakeholders to ensure that the future of computing is sustainable, affordable, and community-centric.

Conference Contact:

Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

610-764-1232

AI Energy Conference 3

media@aienergyconf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.