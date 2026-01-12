Space Force Association Announces 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards Recipients
The awards recognize outstanding Guardians, Reservists, civilians, organizations and corporations in the aerospace sectorCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding Guardians, Reservists, civilians, and organizations whose leadership, innovation, and service are advancing U.S. and allied spacepower.
The awards were formally presented during the Spacepower Conference 2025 Excellence Awards Gala, held on December 11, 2025, at the Hilton Orlando. The Spacepower Excellence Awards honor exceptional achievement across space operations, force modernization, intelligence, cyber operations, education, innovation, and distinguished service to the space domain.
The Spacepower Excellence Awards spotlight individuals and organizations whose work strengthens the space domain and directly supports the mission of the United States Space Force and its partners.
“The Awards Committee is extremely proud of the Spacepower Excellence Awards recipients for 2025,” said Mark Dreiling, Awards Committee Chair. “This year’s recipients were competitively selected after a rigorous process and truly represent the trailblazers in the space domain.”
The 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards recipients are as follows:
Space Operations
-Officer (Active): 1st Lt Alexander Harrington, 3d Combat Training Squadron
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Les Brown, 25th Space Range Squadron
-Civilian (Active): Mr. Garren Comstock, Headquarters USSF/COO
-Officer (Reserve): Major Terrence Cole, HQ USSF/COO
-Enlisted (Reserve): MSgt Alexander Dinger, 8th Space Warning Squadron
Force Modernization
-Officer (Active): Captain Ryan J. Schneider, National Reconnaissance Office
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Steven Le, 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron
-Civilian (Active): Ms. Alexis Fullard, SAF/SQ, Pentagon
-Enlisted (Reserve): MSgt Mario Dorado, HQ USSF/COO
Cyber Operations
-Officer (Active): Major Brian Thorn, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Enlisted (Active): MSgt Daniel Jang, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Civilian (Active): Drake Bryner, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron
-Officer (Reserve): Major Benjamin Berman, U.S. Space Forces – Central
Intelligence
-Officer (Active): Captain Anthony J. Artiaga, 319th Combat Training Squadron
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Joseph Babuca, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Civilian (Active): Mr. Dean Jackson, 17th Test and Evaluation Squadron
-Officer (Reserve): 1st Lt Stephanie Rasmussen, 4th Space Warning Squadron
Special Recognition Awards
Innovation Award: Innovation Hub powered by VT-ARC
Engineering and Space Technology Award
-Space Operations Command (SpOC) Combat Force Enhancement Division
-SMSgt William M. Rouse
-Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield Company
Leadership in Education Award:
-National Security Space Institute (NSSI)
-SpaceKids Global
-Cybel Ekpa, Nigerian Bar Association, Space/Technology Law
Literature, Media, and the Arts Award: Dr. Sian Proctor, Geoscientist, Astronaut and NASA Solar System Ambassador
Leadership in Industry Award: Amazon Leo (formerly Amazon Kuiper Government Services)
Visionary Leadership Award: General Michael A. Guetlein, Director, Golden Dome
Advancing the Human Presence in the Space Domain Award:
-Brigadier General Nick Hague, Assistant Deputy Chief of Space Operations, USSF
-Dylan Taylor, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Voyager Technologies
-KBR Inc.
Distinguished Service Award:
-Dolores Lowe, Director, Special Programs
-Dillon Cox, National Spacepower Center Program Manager (interim)
Chapter of the Year: Rocket City Chapter, Huntsville, Alabama
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional military association dedicated solely to supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower, and allied efforts in space. SFA works to research, inform, advocate, and support the men and women who secure our nation’s interests in space. Membership is open to military and civilians. Learn more at ussfa.org.
