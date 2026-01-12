Space Force Association Announces 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards Recipients

Space Force Association Logo

The 2025 Spacepower Excellence Award winners were announced at SFA's annual Spacepower Conference, December 11, 2025.

The awards recognize outstanding Guardians, Reservists, civilians, organizations and corporations in the aerospace sector

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding Guardians, Reservists, civilians, and organizations whose leadership, innovation, and service are advancing U.S. and allied spacepower.

The awards were formally presented during the Spacepower Conference 2025 Excellence Awards Gala, held on December 11, 2025, at the Hilton Orlando. The Spacepower Excellence Awards honor exceptional achievement across space operations, force modernization, intelligence, cyber operations, education, innovation, and distinguished service to the space domain.

The Spacepower Excellence Awards spotlight individuals and organizations whose work strengthens the space domain and directly supports the mission of the United States Space Force and its partners.

“The Awards Committee is extremely proud of the Spacepower Excellence Awards recipients for 2025,” said Mark Dreiling, Awards Committee Chair. “This year’s recipients were competitively selected after a rigorous process and truly represent the trailblazers in the space domain.”

The 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards recipients are as follows:

Space Operations
-Officer (Active): 1st Lt Alexander Harrington, 3d Combat Training Squadron
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Les Brown, 25th Space Range Squadron
-Civilian (Active): Mr. Garren Comstock, Headquarters USSF/COO
-Officer (Reserve): Major Terrence Cole, HQ USSF/COO
-Enlisted (Reserve): MSgt Alexander Dinger, 8th Space Warning Squadron

Force Modernization
-Officer (Active): Captain Ryan J. Schneider, National Reconnaissance Office
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Steven Le, 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron
-Civilian (Active): Ms. Alexis Fullard, SAF/SQ, Pentagon
-Enlisted (Reserve): MSgt Mario Dorado, HQ USSF/COO

Cyber Operations
-Officer (Active): Major Brian Thorn, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Enlisted (Active): MSgt Daniel Jang, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Civilian (Active): Drake Bryner, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron
-Officer (Reserve): Major Benjamin Berman, U.S. Space Forces – Central

Intelligence
-Officer (Active): Captain Anthony J. Artiaga, 319th Combat Training Squadron
-Enlisted (Active): TSgt Joseph Babuca, U.S. Space Forces – Central
-Civilian (Active): Mr. Dean Jackson, 17th Test and Evaluation Squadron
-Officer (Reserve): 1st Lt Stephanie Rasmussen, 4th Space Warning Squadron

Special Recognition Awards

Innovation Award: Innovation Hub powered by VT-ARC

Engineering and Space Technology Award
-Space Operations Command (SpOC) Combat Force Enhancement Division
-SMSgt William M. Rouse
-Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield Company

Leadership in Education Award:
-National Security Space Institute (NSSI)
-SpaceKids Global
-Cybel Ekpa, Nigerian Bar Association, Space/Technology Law

Literature, Media, and the Arts Award: Dr. Sian Proctor, Geoscientist, Astronaut and NASA Solar System Ambassador

Leadership in Industry Award: Amazon Leo (formerly Amazon Kuiper Government Services)

Visionary Leadership Award: General Michael A. Guetlein, Director, Golden Dome

Advancing the Human Presence in the Space Domain Award:
-Brigadier General Nick Hague, Assistant Deputy Chief of Space Operations, USSF
-Dylan Taylor, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Voyager Technologies
-KBR Inc.

Distinguished Service Award:
-Dolores Lowe, Director, Special Programs
-Dillon Cox, National Spacepower Center Program Manager (interim)

Chapter of the Year: Rocket City Chapter, Huntsville, Alabama


About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional military association dedicated solely to supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower, and allied efforts in space. SFA works to research, inform, advocate, and support the men and women who secure our nation’s interests in space. Membership is open to military and civilians. Learn more at ussfa.org.

Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
+ +18557322019 x 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Space Force Association Announces 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards Recipients

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Education, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
+ +18557322019 x 3
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
Space Force Association Announces 2025 Spacepower Excellence Awards Recipients
Damon Feltman named Space Force Association’s new President and CEO at Spacepower Conference 2025
Space Force Association Announces Creation of the National Spacepower Center
View All Stories From This Author