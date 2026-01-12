Kotori Technologies Donates $43,200 to Charitable Organizations in 2026

NC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kotori Technologies announced today an annual charitable contribution totaling $43,200, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community well‑being across the Carolinas and the broader Southeast. This year’s giving was structured around team nominations, with six nonprofits each receiving $7,200 as part of Kotori’s annual employee‑driven program. (Kotori team members were invited to recommend a charity for allocation; each selected nonprofit received an equal share.)2026 Beneficiaries (each received $7,200):Osage Foundation – Dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education and resources.Southeast Neighborhood Association – Focused on neighborhood revitalization and community engagement programs.Colorectal Cancer Alliance – Providing support, awareness, and research funding to fight colorectal cancer.Harvest Hope Food Bank – Fighting hunger by distributing nutritious food to families in need across the region.American Children's Home – Offering safe, nurturing environments for children in crises.Spartanburg Regional Foundation – Supporting healthcare initiatives and patient assistance programs.“We believe that strong communities create strong businesses,” said Neadom Tucker, Owner of Kotori Technologies. “Our team chose organizations that serve real needs healthcare, hunger relief, neighborhood support, and child welfare. It’s an honor to stand behind their missions and the people they serve. ”Kotori’s giving philosophy centers on employee-led impact: inviting staff to nominate organizations that matter to them and the communities they live in. By distributing funds evenly, Kotori ensures meaningful support across diverse causes while encouraging ongoing engagement between employees and local nonprofits.About Kotori TechnologiesKotori Technologies delivers managed IT, cloud services, network security, disaster recovery, and user training to small and midsize organizations. With a footprint in Charleston, SC and Winston‑Salem, NC, Kotori focuses on reliability, security, and strategic guidance helping clients reduce risk, control costs, and keep technology working seamlessly. Learn more at kotoritechnologies.com or call 843‑553‑8800.

