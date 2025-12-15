Kotori Technologies Announces Heather Hill as Customer Service Manager

Bringing a Customer-First Approach to Every Interaction

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kotori Technologies is proud to announce the promotion of Heather Hill to Customer Service Manager.Heather has been an integral part of the Kotori team, previously serving as Sales and Marketing Assistant, where Heather demonstrated exceptional dedication to client success and operational excellence.In this new role, Heather will lead initiatives to enhance customer experience, streamline support processes, and ensure that Kotori Technologies continues to deliver top-tier service to businesses across the region. Heather’s proven ability to foster strong client relationships and drive process improvements aligns perfectly with Kotori’s mission to provide innovative technology solutions."I’m excited to step into this role and continue building meaningful connections with our clients," Heather shared. "My focus will be on creating seamless service experiences and supporting our team in delivering outstanding results."Kotori Technologies looks forward to Heather’s leadership in advancing customer service strategies and strengthening the company’s commitment to excellence.

