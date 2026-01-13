Westmill cuts logistics bottlenecks by unifying supply chain data with Beacon

Beacon Table Beacon Maps

Single workspace replaces multiple daily reports, spreadsheets, and carrier logins – saving hours each week and improving internal communication

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westmill Foods , one of Europe’s largest specialist food companies, has eliminated two long-standing bottlenecks in its logistics workflow: scattered shipment information and time-consuming invoice verification, by adopting Beacon ’s AI supply chain workspace.Previously, Westmill’s logistics team had to piece together shipment data from multiple daily reports sent by freight forwarders, along with information buried in various carrier portals and spreadsheets. This fragmented setup forced the team to spend valuable time each morning hunting for the details they needed.Invoice verification faced a similar challenge. Matching purchase order numbers to carriers, routes, and dates required cross-checking multiple sources, slowing approvals and diverting time away from more strategic work.To address this, Westmill implemented Beacon to consolidate shipment information into a single, easy-to-use, customisable workspace. With Beacon, the team can now track shipments instantly – by container number, purchase order number, or any other reference – without needing to open multiple reports or log into different carrier systems.Westmill has also created a series of Live Boards, giving each business unit a tailored view of the shipments relevant to them. Instead of requesting updates or sending back-and-forth emails, colleagues simply check their Live Board, which includes comments, documents, and real-time ETAs from all carriers and forwarders.For invoice verification, what once required opening several spreadsheets and carrier websites now takes seconds. Entering a purchase order number in Beacon immediately returns dates, routing, and carrier details, all in one place.Niki Morley, Logistics Manager at Westmill Foods, commented: “Onboarding and implementing was seamless. Beacon is very easy to use. The support is very good, friendly and approachable. At the touch of a button I can track a shipment. The information is accessible instantly. It has helped me speed up authorising invoices immensely – everything is in one place.”Westmill is already planning its next step: a customised Live Board for a specific business unit. Once complete, the team will be able to discontinue a paid daily report from their forwarder – turning operational time savings into direct cost savings.Fraser Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Beacon, said: “Westmill’s approach shows that supply chain transformation doesn’t need to happen all at once. The team focused on two specific challenges and fixed them. As they continue developing custom Live Boards for different business units, we’re seeing how incremental improvements compound over time, and we’re proud to support that journey.”ENDAbout Westmill FoodsWestmill Foods is one of Europe’s largest specialist food companies, manufacturer and supplier of authentic Asian and Afro-Caribbean food. We serve the chefs and owners of restaurants and takeaways as well as offering a diverse consumer portfolio. Our product range includes high quality rice, spices, sauces, edible oils, flour and noodles, which we sell to partners in wholesale as well as cash and carry, food service, grocery and B2B.About BeaconBeacon is an AI supply chain workplace platform empowering businesses to achieve more efficient, reliable, and sustainable supply chains. Our user-friendly solution eliminates manual tracking by unifying real-time updates for multiple shipments across 160+ ocean carriers, 150+ airlines, and 158,000 road carriers in a single source of truth.Beacon makes it easy to share live updates with partners, permanently connect essential documents to shipments, and generate the insights needed to improve supply chain performance. By breaking down communication silos and replacing fragmented systems with standardised data, we give power back to the people who move goods across the globe.Customers including Fever-Tree, Tilda Rice, and Tata Consumer Products trust Beacon to track, share, and optimise their global supply chains.

