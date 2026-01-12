Lithosphere Expands Ecosystem Intelligence Layer to Accelerate Builder Adoption

Ecosystem intelligence and tooling for blockchain builders

Expanded intelligence framework strengthens visibility, coordination, and scalability across the network

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere , an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced the expansion of its ecosystem intelligence layer to accelerate builder adoption across the network. The enhancement is designed to improve how projects are discovered, contextualized, and supported, creating a more efficient and accessible environment for developers building across multiple chains.The expanded intelligence layer improves visibility into active applications, services, and infrastructure within the Lithosphere ecosystem. By organizing ecosystem data more effectively, the platform enables builders to gain clearer exposure while helping participants navigate projects with greater clarity. This approach reduces fragmentation and supports stronger engagement between developers and the broader community.Lithosphere’s ecosystem intelligence layer is closely integrated with its automated infrastructure, supporting smoother onboarding and alignment with network standards. Builders gain streamlined access to tools and resources, while users benefit from a clearer understanding of how projects interact and evolve within the ecosystem. These improvements reflect Lithosphere’s broader goal of simplifying multichain development through AI-driven insight and automation.“Ecosystem intelligence plays a critical role in builder adoption and long-term network growth,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding this layer, Lithosphere is creating a more intuitive foundation that helps developers adopt the network faster and build with confidence.”The expansion of the ecosystem intelligence layer aligns with Lithosphere’s ongoing roadmap to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced infrastructure that supports sustainable ecosystem development and growing network participation.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that empower developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.