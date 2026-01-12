APRA announces executive departure
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) advises that Carmen Beverley-Smith, Executive Director Life Insurance, Private Health Insurance and Superannuation (LPHIS), has resigned to take up an opportunity in a senior position at a regulated entity and therefore leaves APRA with immediate effect.
LPHIS General Manager Peter Kohlhagen will be acting LPHIS Executive Director on an interim basis until the Executive Director role is permanently filled. APRA will seek to fill the vacant Executive Director position as soon as possible.
