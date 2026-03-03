APRA statement on gender pay gap

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is committed to strengthening gender representation and promoting a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace, where all employees feel safe, respected and supported to develop their careers. Transparency in gender pay data is an important part of this effort.

APRA’s 2024 average total remuneration gender pay gap was 5.6%, as reported by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA). This represents a 0.3 percentage point increase from the previous year and reflects the inclusion of CEO remuneration for the first time in the 2024 WGEA data submission.

When the WGEA classification of CEO remuneration is excluded, APRA’s underlying average total remuneration gender pay gap was 4.8%, a 0.5 percentage point improvement year on year. This result demonstrates continued progress in reducing the gender pay gap across APRA’s broader workforce.

APRA acknowledges that further progress is required to achieve gender pay equity. Internal analysis indicates a 0.6 percentage point increase in the nonmanagerial gender pay gap, driven primarily by workforce composition. Within this cohort, women remain underrepresented in technical, leadership and specialist roles, which typically attract higher market remuneration and have influenced the overall outcome.

APRA remains committed to advancing gender equality and addressing structural drivers of the gender pay gap through a range of initiatives, including:

Striving to achieve gender diversity of 40% women, 40% men and 20% flexible across the overall workforce, as well as within managerial and nonmanagerial cohorts.

Embedding gender balance in recruitment practices, including across applicant pools and interview panels.

Encouraging the uptake of gender neutral paid parental leave to support shared caregiving, alongside flexible working arrangements accessible to all employees.

These initiatives form part of APRA’s ongoing focus on building a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace.

The full WGEA report can be found here: WGEA Annual Report 2024-25