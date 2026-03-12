APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2025.

APRA activated debt-to-income (DTI) limits from February 2026, restricting the share of new lending at high DTI (a DTI ratio of six or greater), with limits applying separately to an ADI’s new investor and owner-occupier lending. See Activation of debt-to-income limits as a macroprudential policy tool for more information.

The tables below now include data on the share of new investor and owner-occupier lending at high DTI. From next quarter’s edition of the publication onwards, the full time series for these data will be included in the statistical Excel file and highlights release.

Key statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.6 42.3 6.6% Total assets ($bn) 6,619.4 6,828.8 3.2% Total capital base ($bn) 449.6 467.5 4.0% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,237.9 2,298.8 2.7% Total capital ratio 20.1% 20.3% 0.25 points Liquidity coverage ratio 132.2% 130.2% -2.03 points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.4% 16.4% -0.97 points Net stable funding ratio 116.0% 116.1% 0.01 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change Total credit outstanding ($bn) 2,322.2 2,475.0 6.6% Owner-occupied loans - share 67.7% 67.2% -0.44 points Investment loans - share 30.4% 30.8% 0.39 points Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share 17.4% 16.9% -0.46 points Loans 30-89 days past due - share 0.59% 0.47% -0.12 points Non-performing loans 1.05% 0.99% -0.07 points

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change New loans funded ($bn) 179.9 217.6 20.9% New owner-occupied loans funded - share 63.4% 61.8% -1.54 points New investment loans funded - share 34.4% 35.9% 1.44 points New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share 31.0% 32.2% 1.14 points New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share 5.8% 6.8% 1.03 points New owner-occupied loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share - 4.0% - New investment loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share - 11.3% -

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change Commercial property exposure limits ($bn) 476.3 518.9 8.9% Commercial property exposures ($bn) 441.2 480.2 8.8%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.