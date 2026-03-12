Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,285 in the last 365 days.

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2025.

APRA activated debt-to-income (DTI) limits from February 2026, restricting the share of new lending at high DTI (a DTI ratio of six or greater), with limits applying separately to an ADI’s new investor and owner-occupier lending. See Activation of debt-to-income limits as a macroprudential policy tool for more information. 

The tables below now include data on the share of new investor and owner-occupier lending at high DTI. From next quarter’s edition of the publication onwards, the full time series for these data will be included in the statistical Excel file and highlights release.

Key statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change
Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.6 42.3 6.6%
Total assets ($bn) 6,619.4 6,828.8 3.2%
Total capital base ($bn) 449.6 467.5 4.0%
Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,237.9 2,298.8 2.7%
Total capital ratio 20.1% 20.3% 0.25 points
Liquidity coverage ratio 132.2% 130.2% -2.03 points
Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.4% 16.4% -0.97 points
Net stable funding ratio 116.0% 116.1% 0.01 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change
Total credit outstanding ($bn) 2,322.2 2,475.0 6.6%
Owner-occupied loans - share 67.7% 67.2% -0.44 points
Investment loans - share 30.4% 30.8% 0.39 points
Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share 17.4% 16.9% -0.46 points
Loans 30-89 days past due - share 0.59% 0.47% -0.12 points
Non-performing loans 1.05% 0.99% -0.07 points
Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change
New loans funded ($bn) 179.9 217.6 20.9%
New owner-occupied loans funded - share 63.4% 61.8% -1.54 points
New investment loans funded - share 34.4% 35.9% 1.44 points
New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share 31.0% 32.2% 1.14 points
New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share 5.8% 6.8% 1.03 points
New owner-occupied loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share - 4.0% -
New investment loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share - 11.3% -

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:

Item December 2024 December 2025 Year-on-year change
Commercial property exposure limits ($bn) 476.3 518.9 8.9%
Commercial property exposures ($bn) 441.2 480.2 8.8%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.