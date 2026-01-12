Derby Barracks Incident / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 26A5000108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/7/26 at approximately 1858 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 and Ducharme Dr. in the town of Derby Line
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Timothy Christopher
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
VICTIM: Town of Derby and U.S. Customs and Border Protection
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/8/26, the State Police received a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stating on 1/8/26 at approximately 1858 hours, Timothy Christopher had made verbal and physical threats to cause serious harm to agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The State Police conducted an investigation and subsequently cited Christopher to appear in Orleans County Superior Court for the charges of Criminal Threatening and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes / Citation only
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/26 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orleans County
