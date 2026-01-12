Submit Release
Derby Barracks Incident / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5000108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/7/26 at approximately 1858 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 and Ducharme Dr. in the town of Derby Line

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Christopher                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

 

VICTIM: Town of Derby and U.S. Customs and Border Protection

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/8/26, the State Police received a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stating on 1/8/26 at approximately 1858 hours, Timothy Christopher had made verbal and physical threats to cause serious harm to agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The State Police conducted an investigation and subsequently cited Christopher to appear in Orleans County Superior Court for the charges of Criminal Threatening and Disorderly Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes / Citation only

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/27/26 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Orleans County

