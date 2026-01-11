Honoring heroes at Wreaths Across America

A day of remembrance, unity and lasting traditions

In the crisp morning air of Fayetteville, Ark., on Dec. 13, VA staff, Veteran-centric community partners and community members united for a profound and heartfelt annual event: Wreaths Across America. The day began with a solemn promise shared by 500 dedicated volunteers who gathered with a shared mission: To remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom to the next generation.

The event quickly became a vibrant testament to the spirit of unity and respect. Within less than 45 minutes, more than 10,000 headstones had been graced with the delicate embrace of a wreath. These wreaths symbolized not just remembrance, but a collective promise that the sacrifices of our Veterans will never be forgotten.

Stephen Chapman, Wreaths Across America project manager, spoke about the dedication that went into preparing for this important event. “We worked six months with key partners to prepare for this important event. It’s an emotional experience to witness people from all over, for different reasons, come here today.”

These simple yet poignant gestures ensured that the names and stories of these heroes will never be forgotten. Families, children and the elderly moved among the rows of headstones, each person carrying a wreath and a sense of purpose. Each act of laying a wreath was accompanied by a respectful pause, a recitation of the Veteran’s name and a heartfelt “Thank you for your service.”

Families create new traditions of remembrance

For Lorry Grant and her family, the event held a deeply personal significance. As they laid a wreath on the headstone of Grant’s father, the moment was filled with both sorrow and pride. “My husband, our four sons and their families decided to participate for the first time this year to honor my dad. It was such a special moment. We all agreed to make this our new family tradition,” Grant shared, her voice tinged with emotion.

After laying the wreath on her father’s grave—Robert Larks, Navy Korean War Veteran—the Grant family gathered around his headstone, sharing heartfelt memories and stories of his legacy. Their commitment to future participation in the event underscored lasting impact that this day had on their lives, ensuring that his memory would continue to be honored and celebrated for generations to come.

The small acts of everyone, when combined, created a powerful ripple effect—a community bonded in reverence for those who had served and in teaching future generations the value of freedom. The wreaths, laid with care and respect, stood as symbols of a promise kept, a promise to never forget the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who rest beneath them.

The Wreaths Across America event was more than just a ceremonial act, it was a profound reminder that the spirit of service and sacrifice is deeply rooted in the fabric of our communities. It reaffirmed the promise that our Veterans, both fallen and living, will always be remembered, honored and celebrated for their contributions to our nation’s enduring freedom.