National Manufacturing Group Acquires J.M. Hutton & Co., Expanding Capabilities and Vertical Integration

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Manufacturing Group, a leading multi-plant OEM supplier specializing in custom molded FRP, thermoformed plastics, and operator cab fabrication, today announced the acquisition of J.M. Hutton & Co., a Richmond, Indiana–based manufacturer with more than 162 years of continuous operation.Founded in 1863, J.M. Hutton & Co. operates a 275,000-square-foot production facility and brings significant scale and capability to National Manufacturing Group’s platform. The facility is equipped with six mechanical and hydraulic stamping presses, 2D and 3D laser cutting systems, in-house fabrication, and powder coating operations, serving customers across the vocational truck, medical, and food service industries.The acquisition substantially expands National’s metal fabrication and finishing capabilities, adding stamping and automated powder coating to its manufacturing portfolio. These additions further National’s strategy of vertical integration within operator cab and structural component manufacturing, while enabling greater control over quality, lead times, and cost.With this acquisition, National Manufacturing Group now operates more than 1,000,000 square feet of production space across five states, reinforcing its continued growth and long-term commitment to domestic manufacturing.“J.M. Hutton & Co. represents a significant addition to our organization, both in scale and capability,” said Adam Fenton, CEO of National Manufacturing Group. “This facility strengthens our metal forming and finishing capabilities and allows us to better serve OEM customers with fully integrated, U.S.-based manufacturing solutions. We are excited to invest in the people, equipment, and operations that have made this business successful for more than a century.”J.M. Hutton & Co. has also maintained a long-standing presence in the casket manufacturing market. National Manufacturing Group plans to continue supporting and expanding this segment, while exploring future growth opportunities aligned with customer demand and operational excellence.“This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive manufacturing solutions while remaining true to our values as an American manufacturer,” Fenton added. “We believe in investing here at home—building capability, creating opportunity, and delivering products that reflect the pride and quality of U.S. manufacturing.”About National Manufacturing GroupNational Manufacturing Group is a multi-plant OEM supplier specializing in custom molded FRP, thermoformed plastics, and operator cab fabrication. With advanced molding technologies, in-house design and prototyping, metal stamping, powder coating, and full assembly capabilities, National delivers scalable, vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to OEM customers across multiple industries. Operating more than 1,000,000 square feet of production space across five U.S. states, National combines the agility of focused facilities with the strength of a unified manufacturing platform.

