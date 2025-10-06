The new National Manufacturing Group Map

National Manufacturing Group acquires Fiber-Tech Inc, expanding fiberglass composite expertise & capabilities.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Troy, MI | October 6, 2025 – National Manufacturing Group , a leading multi-plant OEM supplier of custom molded FRP, thermoformed plastics, and operator cab fabrication, today announced the acquisition of Fiber-Tech Inc, a premier custom molder of fiberglass composites serving both national and international OEM markets.With this acquisition, National Manufacturing Group continues its rapid growth trajectory, following the recent additions of Northern Plastics and the creation of National Water Treatment Products. Together, National now operates more than 800,000 square feet of production space spanning five states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin , Missouri, and Minnesota), providing unmatched resources and expertise to its customers.Founded in 1987 by Dale Rogers, Fiber-Tech Inc has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative fiberglass composite solutions across diverse industries including agriculture, construction equipment, commercial rail, mass transit, telecommunications, aerospace, transportation, and power generation. With a complete manufacturing cycle—from initial concept and design through prototype, tooling, and full-scale production—Fiber-Tech Inc has been a trusted partner to leading OEMs for decades.“Fiber-Tech Inc has a long history of excellence, serving legacy clients with outstanding craftsmanship, reliability, and innovation,” said Adam Fenton, CEO of National Manufacturing Group. “We are thrilled to welcome Fiber-Tech Inc into the National family. This acquisition not only strengthens our portfolio of services but ensures that Fiber-Tech Inc’s legacy of customer care and industry leadership will continue to thrive under the National umbrella. Our combined capabilities will allow us to provide even greater value and support to both existing and new customers across multiple markets.”Fiber-Tech Inc’s extensive experience in custom fiberglass molding will complement National’s broad capabilities in FRP molding, thermoformed plastics, operator cab fabrication, and assembly. Together, the companies will leverage their shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer partnership to deliver more comprehensive solutions for OEM clients.This acquisition underscores National Manufacturing Group’s dedication to evolving with the diverse and expanding needs of the industries it serves, while continuing to build on its mission of delivering value, security, and pride in American-made products.About Fiber-Tech IncSince 1987, Fiber-Tech Inc has been a trusted partner in fiberglass composite molding, serving industries including construction, agriculture, telecommunications, transportation, aerospace, and amusement. With expertise in concept design, prototyping, tooling, and production, Fiber-Tech Inc delivers durable, high-performance solutions tailored to client needs.About National Manufacturing GroupFormerly known as National Composites, National Manufacturing Group is a multi-plant OEM supplier specializing in custom molded FRP, thermoformed plastic, and operator cab fabrications. With advanced molding methods, in-house design, prototyping, and full assembly capabilities, National provides versatile, scalable solutions to OEM customers across a wide range of industries. Operating more than 800,000 square feet of production space across five states, National combines the agility of small facilities with the resources of a large, integrated organization.

