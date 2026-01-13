FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE “INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS"

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the mumblecore drama feature film INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 13, 2026

I wanted to make something that focuses on 3 dimensions of dissonance in our current moment. INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS is a movie about desire, doubt, and the things we do when we’re afraid of being unseen.” — Filmmaker Saumene Mehrdady

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the mumblecore drama feature film INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 13, 2026. INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS is the first feature film from the newly formed independent studio HBHK.

INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS tells the story of Gabe Torres, a struggling filmmaker who spends an awkward week moving out after breaking up with his girlfriend, Sasha Khosravi. As Gabe ponders whether or not to give up on the dream, his therapist, Dr. Martha, succumbs to unethical temptations as a result of their sessions. Meanwhile, Sasha's family-arranged date with a new guy goes awry, leaving both exes spiraling and questioning how or why to move forward.

Written and directed by Saumene Mehrdady in his feature film debut, INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS was produced by Mehrdad Sarlak and Joel Villegas Saldaña. Featured actors include: Sarah Chang Tadayon (‘Sasha Khosravi’), Alexander Morales (‘Gabe Torres’) and Angela Barber (‘Dr. Martha’).

“With INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS I wanted to make something that focuses on three dimensions of dissonance in our current moment- to be creative in a culture that’s been increasingly devaluing it, to be a lover in an increasingly loveless and transactional world, and the struggle to unblur one’s professional ethics under the weight of longing,” said filmmaker Saumene Mehrdady; “INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS is a movie about desire, doubt, and the things we do when we’re afraid of being unseen.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire INTRUSTIVE THOUGHTS directly with HBHK and Glen Reynolds at Circus Road Films.

INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS website: https://www.hbhk.tv/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital film distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson,

and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

