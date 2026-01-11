UM kicks off 45th anniversary celebrations

MACAU, January 11 - The University of Macau (UM) held the opening ceremony of its 45th anniversary celebrations today (11 January) at the UM Lakeside Theatre. The event brought together Macao SAR government officials, representatives from central government offices, legislators, members of the education sector, scholarship donors, UM partners, as well as faculty, students, and alumni to officially launch the anniversary celebrations and share in the joy of the university’s 45th milestone.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Kong Chi Meng, director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau and representative of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government; Li Xuefei, director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM; Yonghua Song, rector of UM; Ao Peng Kong, president of the General Assembly of the University of Macau Alumni Association; Wong Hio Wa, president of the General Assembly of the University of Macau Students’ Union; and Yeerfanjiang Yushanjiang, president of the University of Macau Postgraduate Association.

In his speech, Kong highlighted UM’s commitment to diverse and open education, as well as its mission as a university ‘rooted in Macao, integrating into the nation, and going global’. He noted that UM actively serves as a platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries, nurturing generations of outstanding talent who possess international perspectives and exhibit love for their home country. Kong also expressed hope that UM, as the first university in Macao to establish a campus in the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, will play a leading and exemplary role in promoting the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin, developing the education town into a hub for high-calibre international talent, and contributing to the country’s high-level opening-up in education.

In his speech, Song reviewed UM’s rapid development over the past 45 years. He said that, with the support of the central government and the Macao SAR government, the university has transformed from the University of East Asia into Macao’s only comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing, and successfully relocated to its current main campus in 2014. Building on this foundation, UM has continued to move forward. As the first higher education institution in Macao to extend its educational activities into the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, UM bagan construction of its new campus in the Cooperation Zone at the end of 2025, with full operation expected in 2029. Through its integrated ‘dual‑campus’ model, UM aims to help develop Macao and Hengqin into hubs for high‑calibre international talent and support the country’s efforts to become a leading nation in education, science and technology, and talent development.

The opening ceremony also featured presentations of research achievements spanning sea, land, and air, marking the start of the anniversary celebrations. Three faculty members from the Faculty of Science and Technology—Zheng Zhedong, assistant professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science; Carlos Silvestre, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; and Xu Qingsong, professor in the Department of Electromechanical Engineering—introduced their respective research projects, outlining their core concepts and potential applications. Zheng presented his team’s work on drone localisation and reconstruction, Silvestre showcased his team’s project on unmanned surface vessels, and Xu introduced his team’s research on legged service robots.

In addition to the opening ceremony, UM also held its Open Day, with a wide range of activities taking place simultaneously at the university’s main campus, its Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone, and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute. As part of its 45th anniversary celebrations, UM will organise a series of diverse and engaging activities throughout the year, covering areas such as academic research, cultural exchange, alumni engagement, and other related themes.

The slogan for UM’s 45th anniversary is ‘Strive Forward and Achieve Beyond’. It reflects the university’s journey in education, characterised by a spirit of practicality and unwavering dedication. It also highlights UM’s steadfast commitment to continuous innovation and progress. The anniversary logo features the number 45, creatively formed using geometric shapes including a square, triangle, circle, and semicircle. It reflects the traditional Chinese philosophical concept of ‘heaven is round and earth is square’ while also resembling a sailing flag, symbolising UM’s dedication to rigorous, inclusive, and open education. The design also subtly includes the outline of a human face, highlighting UM’s people-centred educational philosophy and symbolising the unity and determination of UM members as they work together to achieve new milestones.