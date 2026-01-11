UM holds Open Day across three locations

MACAU, January 11 - The University of Macau (UM) held its 45th Anniversary Open Day today (11 January), attracting students, parents, and members of the public to learn about the university’s admissions, education model, and campus facilities. A wide range of interactive activities allowed visitors to experience UM’s academic atmosphere and campus culture firsthand.

The Anniversary Open Day was held from 11:00am to 5:00pm, with UM’s main campus, its Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute open to the public. Activities were also livestreamed to enable broader participation.

Throughout the Open Day, the admissions information booth and information desks at various faculties and research institutes were among the most visited areas, where professors and current students introduced programme curricula, admission policies, study planning, and career prospects. Faculties and research institutes also organised admissions talks and lectures across a range of disciplines, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of different programmes through case studies and hands‑on activities. Kong Chi Meng, director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, and Li Xuefei, director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, visited the Department of Arts and Design and the Centre for Digital Arts to learn about their academic programmes, teaching approaches, and the creative achievements of faculty and students.

During the Anniversary Open Day, UM opened its faculties, residential colleges, laboratories, library, and Sports Complex to the public. Guided campus tours were organised along themed routes, including admissions‑focused tours, family‑oriented experiences, physical challenge activities, and science exploration, as well as visits to the Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute. Together, these tours offered visitors an in‑depth view of UM’s academic environment and campus life. In total, approximately 250 activities were held across the campus, ranging from themed workshops and hands‑on experiments to performances, sports events, and family‑friendly activities.

UM’s Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute also hosted admissions talks, research seminars, and alumni sharing sessions, offering visitors insight into UM’s distinctive strengths and dynamic development. Opened to the public for the first time, the Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone attracted students and parents not only from Macao but also from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai. A parent from Jiangmen noted that, after learning about the Open Day, they organised a group visit to the site to learn more about UM’s admissions, despite not being able to obtain a travel permit to Macao in time, and said that the visit highlighted the site’s importance as a platform for showcasing UM’s educational model. The opening of the site enhanced public understanding of UM’s admissions information while further strengthening the university’s engagement with the wider community, laying a solid foundation for its long‑term development.