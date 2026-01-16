Genesis Exotic Transport Enhances Vehicle Shipping Security with Tracking Recommendations

Edwin Scott Verdung - Owner and Operator of Genesis Exotic Transport Lamborghini Transport Company Classic Car Transport Company Ferrari Transport Company Corvette Transport Company

Genesis Exotic Transport shares expert security advice on using tracking devices and professional securement to protect high-value vehicles from rising theft.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Exotic Transport, a leading U.S.-based provider of enclosed vehicle and boat transportation , continues to innovate in customer safety and transparency. The company now emphasizes additional protective measures for clients’ vehicles, helping reduce the risk of theft during transport while maintaining full compliance with industry standards.“While we know we can’t win every customer’s business, we prioritize their security no matter what,” said Edwin Verdung, Owner and Operator of Genesis Exotic Transport. “If someone chooses not to book with us, we still advise them to use a tracking device, like an AirTag or smart tag, in their vehicle. This simple step helps monitor the car’s location, reduces the risk of theft, and ensures they’re notified immediately if there’s an issue. Vehicle theft rates have increased dramatically in recent years, so this proactive approach is vital.”Real-Time Tracking and Digital UpdatesGenesis Exotic Transport provides every customer with 24/7 GPS tracking for vehicles and boats booked with the company. Customers receive real-time updates, location links, and photos during pickup and delivery. Proprietary documentation tools capture the condition of vehicles before loading and after delivery, ensuring transparency and accountability.For customers who choose alternate carriers, the company encourages tracking devices to maintain security and awareness, underscoring the importance of protecting high-value assets in transit.Secure Transport PracticesGenesis Exotic Transport distinguishes itself through proper securement methods, including:1. Over-the-tire E-track securement, avoiding damage to rims, suspension, or frame rails.2. Manufacturer-recommended loading procedures for all vehicles and boats.3. Professional, U.S.-based drivers who communicate directly with customers throughout transport.These measures ensure that every vehicle transported by Genesis Exotic Transport is handled safely and securely, giving owners confidence that their assets are being transported professionally.Proactive Customer EducationIn addition to their professional transport services, Genesis Exotic Transport actively educates customers on best practices for safe shipping, including:1. Using smart tags or GPS trackers when shipping any boat or vehicle.2. Verifying proper documentation and insurance when you choose a carrier.3. Understanding securement methods and compliance standards.By combining professional transport with proactive customer guidance, Genesis Exotic Transport reinforces its commitment to transparency, security, and trust.About Genesis Exotic TransportGenesis Exotic Transport is an American-owned and operated vehicle and boat transport company headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida. The company specializes in luxury and exotic vehicle shipping enclosed auto transport , and boat transportation across the United States. Genesis Exotic Transport is committed to safety, transparency, and customer confidence, providing U.S.-based English-speaking support, real-time GPS tracking, digital documentation, and secure handling of all vehicles and boats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.