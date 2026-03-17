Physician-Governed Innovative Health ACO Established to Advance Clinical Collaboration and Value-Based Care Readiness

Innovative Health ACO Michael L. Avaricio, MD - President Elizabeth Avaricio, MD - Chief Medical Officer / Compliance Officer Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE - Chief Operating Officer ROMANUS M. JOSEPH PHD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB - Director, Clinical Outcomes and Performance

ACO formation emphasizes independent physician leadership, patient-centered outcomes, and coordinated care.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership for Innovative Health ACO, a physician-governed organization currently in formation, today outlined the guiding principles that will shape the organization’s development and provider engagement. The ACO is being established to prioritize patient outcomes, independent physician leadership, and collaborative care models, providing a foundation for coordinated, value-based care while preserving physician autonomy.Michael L. Avaricio, MD, President, highlighted the vision behind the ACO’s formation: “Innovative Health ACO is being built by physicians for physicians. Our focus is on creating a collaborative, physician-led platform where practices can maintain independence while benefiting from coordinated care, aligned incentives, and a shared commitment to high-quality outcomes.”Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Compliance Officer, emphasized the clinical and compliance framework: “Our guiding principles prioritize patient-centered care, clinical collaboration, and operational integrity. We are committed to providing physicians with governance structures and clinical support that ensure both quality and compliance while maintaining their autonomy.”Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE, Chief Operating Officer, spoke to operational readiness and infrastructure: “We are designing Innovative Health ACO with systems, processes, and operational supports that reduce administrative burdens and allow physicians to focus on patient care. Every component is structured to empower physicians while building a sustainable framework for value-based care participation.”Romanus M. Joseph, PhD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB, Director of Clinical Outcomes and Performance, shared insights on provider engagement and clinical support: “From care coordination pathways to actionable analytics, we are establishing tools and support systems that make it easier for physicians to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. Our approach ensures that practices feel supported, confident, and aligned with the ACO’s mission from day one.”Innovative Health ACO is currently in its application phase, actively engaging independent physicians who share a commitment to collaborative, patient-centered care and a forward-looking approach to value-based models.Physicians interested in learning more about participation opportunities with Innovative Health ACO are encouraged to visit www.innovativehealthaco.com to explore collaboration and engagement options.ABOUT INNOVATIVE HEALTH ACOInnovative Health ACO is a physician-led healthcare organization in formation, being developed and managed by Integrated Healthcare Solutions . It is designed to provide independent physicians with the operational, clinical, and compliance infrastructure necessary to support coordinated, value-based care. Founding leadership draws on years of experience in MSSP and other value-based care environments to create a framework that emphasizes physician collaboration, patient-centered outcomes, and practice sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.