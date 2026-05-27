DocTok Podcast Names Justin Miller as VP of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships to Spearhead B2B Growth

Co-founders Dr. MJ Jibawi and Dr. AJ Jibawi on-site at a healthcare industry event for the DocTok Podcast. Co-founders Dr. MJ Jibawi and Dr. AJ Jibawi on-site at a healthcare industry event for the DocTok Podcast. Dr. MJ Jibawi and Dr. AJ Jibawi, practicing physicians and co-founders of the DocTok Podcast. Official brand logo for the DocTok Podcast, a premier healthcare digital media platform. Justin Miller joins DocTok Podcast as the Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships to lead corporate business development and multi-channel brand integrations. (Justin Miller pictured on the right with Dr. Erick Mejia).

Marketing executive Justin Miller takes the helm to bridge regional and national healthcare brands with the DocTok Podcast's rapidly expanding media footprint.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocTok Podcast, a premier healthcare media platform dedicated to educating, entertaining, and humanizing the medical world for over 100,000 subscribers, today announced the appointment of growth marketing expert Justin Miller as its new Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships.In this executive role, Justin will lead DocTok’s corporate business development, media relations, and commercial partnerships. His primary mandate is to architect and scale institutional channel sponsorships, targeted advertising frameworks, and strategic healthcare brand integrations.Founded and hosted by practicing physicians Dr. MJ Jibawi and Dr. AJ Jibawi (The Jibawi Brothers), the platform delivers high-yield medical education, breakdowns of medical research, and dynamic interviews with industry leaders. By combining clinical accuracy with engaging, modern digital storytelling, DocTok has amassed an expansive, dual-demographic audience consisting of active healthcare providers (HCPs) and highly engaged, health-conscious consumers."DocTok has built incredible organic trust and massive cultural authority by pulling back the curtain on medicine," said Justin Miller, VP of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships . "The next phase of our evolution is about connecting forward-thinking brands with this highly attentive audience. We are moving beyond standard ad placement to engineer deeply integrated, high-value strategic media partnerships that bring genuine utility to local, regional, and national healthcare brands."Expanding Opportunities for Brand PartnersUnder Justin’s leadership, DocTok is opening up vetted corporate partnership pathways. The platform is actively looking to align with forward-thinking organizations across several key verticals:1. Aesthetics, MedSpas, & Anti-Aging: Regional and national aesthetics brands, advanced skin health clinics, and wellness centers looking to showcase premium services and medical-grade products to a highly receptive lifestyle audience.2. Senior Care Services & Longevity: Assisted living networks, home health innovators, and senior care providers seeking to connect with families, caregivers, and mature demographics prioritizing long-term health.3. Health, Wellness, & Lifestyle Brands: Consumer-facing brands focusing on preventive medicine, nutrition, and advanced wellness tech looking to tap into an engaged, health-conscious audience.4. Healthcare Technology & Medical Devices: Electronic Medical Record (EMR) companies, telehealth innovators, and clinical tools looking for direct B2B exposure to active medical providers.Justin's background in revenue growth, relationship-driven brand development, and his experience as a digital media Executive Producer mark a strategic shift for DocTok. In addition to orchestrating new corporate revenue streams, Justin will act as an advisor on the platform's seasonal planning and episodic architecture. His immediate initiatives include deploying targeted media outreach campaigns, shaping content strategy to optimize brand integrations, and rolling out specialized multi-channel sponsorship tiers.About DocTok PodcastDocTok Podcast is a leading healthcare media platform available across YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, and major streaming services. Featuring an extensive library of over 1,000 videos and clinical insights, DocTok is dedicated to humanizing medicine through accessible education, expert medical commentary, and clinical mentorship.

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