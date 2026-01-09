Artificial intelligence increases efficiency and quality

For procedures like colonoscopies

A decade ago, only a small number of specialists talked about Artificial intelligence (AI) regularly, and even then, it was surrounded by uncertainty. Now, AI shows up in almost every corner of daily life—from simple chat tools students use for homework to advanced applications in health care, research and national defense. It has become part of how many industries work, including medicine.

At VA, AI is not a new concept. VA has used AI-assisted technology during colonoscopies for several years. Asheville VA Gastroenterologist Dr. Douglas Boyce was one of the first to advocate for bringing this technology to the facility after learning about its potential benefits for patients.

“I think the push was to see if it had an impact on the quality of procedures and the quality of outcomes for patients,” Boyce said. “It really comes down to whether you can prevent cancer and provide good care. In many ways, VA was ahead of the curve in getting it implemented.”

AI helps clinicians conduct more precise and consistent exams. One of the most important quality measures in colonoscopy is the adenoma detection rate. Adenomas are benign polyps that can eventually turn cancerous. The national standard for detection is around 25%. AI can increase this rate by identifying subtle changes in the colon that can be difficult for the human eye to catch. Even a 1% increase in adenoma detection lowers a patient’s risk of developing colon cancer by 3%.

“It can detect these very small changes in the mucosa that you may not recognize as a provider,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Douglas Huntley. “AI is very precise, it learns, and in learning, it levels the playing field for all of us. It is vital that we use any safe and effective technology that reduces morbidity and mortality for our Veterans.”

When to get screened

Age remains the leading risk factor for colon cancer, which is the third most common cancer in the United States. Even individuals who feel healthy should follow screening guidelines. Providers recommend that adults ages 45 to 49 begin routine colonoscopy screenings, especially if they have a family history of the disease.

Air Force Veteran Dawn Yllescas knows how important this screening can be. “I had no symptoms—none,” she said. “I came in for a routine colonoscopy because I was the right age to get checked. I woke up from the procedure and learned that I had colon cancer.”

The diagnosis was life-changing, but she credits early detection and coordinated VA care for saving her life. “It takes an emotional toll, but I am alive. Now I can help educate others about the importance of getting checked,” Yllescas said. “It might feel uncomfortable or embarrassing, but it is extremely important. You have to take care of yourself.”

Boyce encourages patients to ask their providers whether AI is used during colonoscopies. “It may sound technical, but it is an important question. It can make for a more efficient, more thorough exam,” he said.

VA offers some of the most advanced exam tools available, and if anything is found, a fully coordinated team—gastroenterology, oncology, primary care, Whole Health and more—is prepared to support every step of treatment and recovery.

It is never too late to apply for VA health care you have earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Asheville Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.