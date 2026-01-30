A new era of healing: Welcoming West Texas VA’s first facility service dog

Loretta’s journey from Canine Companions to becoming a beloved partner for Veterans

The West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) is filled with excitement as it welcomes its first facility service dog—a remarkable partner from Canine Companions (CC), one of the nation’s most respected service dog organizations. Her arrival has brought smiles, curiosity, and a renewed spark of energy and healing throughout the halls.

Her name is Loretta—a gentle, intuitive and exceptionally trained companion who has already begun settling into her role supporting Veterans. Loretta’s journey to West Texas is a story rooted in compassion, dedication and community partnership, reflecting the very best of what collaborative Veteran care can achieve.

A warm welcome from Veterans and staff

Loretta’s gentle presence has already captured the hearts of many, including longtime Community Living Center resident Mr. Roe, an avid animal lover. “There’s nothing like a dog’s ability to lift your spirits,” he said. “Just knowing she’s here brightens my day. She’s going to make a real difference.”

A local start: trained by a community stakeholder

Loretta’s training began in West Texas with key stakeholder, the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), in Big Spring. Puppies participate in structured training to learn obedience, social skills, public behavior and various environments. Afterward, they advance to service training.

This program has greatly benefited West Texas Veterans. Before being placed, dogs regularly visited West Texas VA for recreation therapy, lifting spirits and offering comfort.

Recently, two of Loretta’s early trainers visited West Texas VA. Loretta recognized them immediately, showing affection. It was a touching reminder of the bonds formed during training.

The visitors expressed how fulfilling it was to see Loretta serving Veterans. Their experience highlighted the importance of preparing these dogs for service, inspiring everyone involved.

The careful selection of Loretta for West Texas Veterans

After completing her advanced training with CC, Loretta was matched to West Texas VA with thoughtful care. According to Aubrey Bagwell, the CC trainer who selected Loretta for this program, the placement process is far more personal than people may realize.

“From the beginning, we knew Loretta was special,” Bagwell shared. “She was a dog for everyone—steady, intuitive and able to connect with many people at once while keeping her own individualized skill set. She thrives in environments where she can work hard, please multiple people and bring comfort in a variety of settings. That’s exactly the atmosphere she will have here at West Texas VA.”

Bagwell explained how Loretta naturally gravitated toward individuals who needed emotional support, quietly offering presence and comfort without being asked. “I knew she belonged here,” Bagwell said. “She has a heart that’s meant to serve.”

The Canine Companions journey

Loretta’s abilities are the result of a world-class, multi-stage training program. From early puppy raising to intermediate socialization to rigorous advanced training, she learned more than 40 specialized commands designed to support emotional wellness, encourage engagement and contribute to a therapeutic environment.

Her placement culminated in a final matching phase, where her new handler—Recreational Therapy Supervisor Erika Ledesma—underwent extensive training to become Loretta’s full-time partner.

Erika’s dedication makes it possible

At the heart of this milestone is Ledesma’s persistence and belief in the healing power of animals. She completed a detailed application, multiple interviews, virtual trainings and an intensive week of in-person handler instruction to bring Loretta home.

“This program means more than words can express,” Ledesma shared. “Our Veterans deserve joy, connection and comfort—and Loretta brings it all the moment she walks into a room. Even in these first few days, you can already feel the difference.”

A new era of care

With Loretta’s arrival, West Texas VA enters a new chapter of compassionate, innovative care—one rooted in connection and the simple, profound comfort that only a dog can bring.

Ledesma summed it up beautifully: “She’s only been here a few days, and the excitement is already incredible. I know she’s going to change lives—and I’m honored to be part of this journey with her.”

With open hearts and great anticipation, West Texas VA proudly welcomes its newest teammate—Loretta—and looks forward to the joy, comfort and healing she will offer every Veteran she meets.

