Take charge of your heart health this American Heart Month

Simple steps to prevent heart disease and protect cardiovascular health

February is American Heart Month, and a reminder to focus on cardiovascular health and to encourage heart health habits. At VA, we are dedicated to helping Veterans receive the best care and support to maintain a healthy heart.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but it’s preventable with the right lifestyle choices and medical care. Here are some key steps to support a healthier heart.

Prevent heart disease: Know the risk factors

The key to preventing heart disease is recognizing and managing risk factors in collaboration with your health care provider. To lower your risk of heart disease, take control of your health and know your numbers.

Regular check-ups: Schedule regular appointments with your healthcare provider to monitor for conditions such as hypertension and high cholesterol. Early detection is critical to preventing serious complications.

Healthy eating: Incorporate a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Limit salt, sugar and saturated fats to significantly lower your risk of heart disease. If you are overweight, losing as little as 5-10 pounds can lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Stay active: Participating in MOVE! can increase your ability and confidence to make healthy changes to behavior, nutrition and physical activity. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Activities like walking, swimming and biking can strengthen your heart.

Quit tobacco: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. VA offers resources to assist Veterans in quitting smoking and smoke-free tobacco use.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation and even hobbies that bring you joy.

Medication Adherence: If you’ve been prescribed medications for heart conditions, make sure to take them as directed. If you have side effects, discuss them with your physician as there is often an alternative option. Proper adherence is crucial for managing heart health.

Heart disease and stroke are especially significant concerns for women, causing one in three deaths each year. Women Veterans face unique risks, including pregnancy-related long-term risks from conditions like gestational diabetes, hypertensive diseases of pregnancy and preeclampsia. VA, in partnership with the American Heart Association, encourages women Veterans to know their numbers and take control of their heart health.

Act today

Up to 80% of heart disease and stroke cases are preventable with proper management of conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. February is the perfect time to prioritize your heart health and talk to your health care provider and take steps to reduce your risk factors. Small, consistent changes can make a big difference.

VA is here to support you every step of the way. Together we can reduce the impact of heart disease and ensure a healthier future for all Veterans.

Learn more about heart health or contact your local VA health care provider.