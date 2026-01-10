Trailer Released for Faith on the Front Lines: When Belief Becomes Public Action

Title shot of the film that will launch in Fall 2026.

“Defending dignity starts in the pulpit—but doesn’t end there.” See the trailer now at www.olumc.org/frontlines

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, its outreach ministry Dallas Responds, and WOW Films announce the release of the official trailer for Faith on the Front Lines, a new film that follows faith leaders who move beyond words and into public action—standing alongside communities most impacted by injustice.Faith on the Front Lines traces the journey of pastors and faith communities who refuse to keep belief confined to sanctuaries. As marginalized neighbors bear the weight of systemic harm, the film documents what happens when the gospel is lived out in streets, shelters, courtrooms, and community spaces—where faith becomes embodied, courageous, and transformative. The film will release in Fall 2026.Executive ProducerDallas Responds at Oak Lawn United Methodist ChurchProducersCheryl Griffin-Allison & Rev. Rachel Griffin-AllisonDirectorCheryl Griffin-AllisonFaith, Film, and Frontline MinistryThe release of the trailer marks the launch of a broader campaign to support both the completion of the film and the real-world ministries it documents. Contributions connected to Faith on the Front Lines will support film production and the ongoing work of Dallas Responds, ensuring that the stories captured on screen continue to shape lives beyond the frame. Audiences are invited not only to watch and share the trailer, but to participate—through giving, advocacy, and community engagement. Learn more, watch the trailer, and contribute at www.olumc.org/frontlines Watch. Share. Participate.The official trailer for Faith on the Front Lines is now available.Watch, share, and support the film and the ministries it uplifts at www.olumc.org/frontlines About Dallas Responds & Oak Lawn United Methodist ChurchDallas Responds is the frontline outreach ministry of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (OLUMC) in Dallas, Texas. Rooted in faith-in-action, Dallas Responds partners with advocates, volunteers, and community organizations to provide direct support, accompaniment, and grassroots advocacy for neighbors navigating systems of harm.Its work includes immigrant and asylum seeker accompaniment, court monitoring, emergency response, recovery support, LGBTQ+ community care, and community organizing—grounded in dignity, compassion, and justice. Dallas Responds exists to meet people where they are and to stand publicly with those most impacted by exclusion, violence, and systemic injustice.Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is a justice-centered congregation committed to radical hospitality and inclusive theology. Under the leadership of Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, Senior Pastor and Producer of Faith on the Front Lines, OLUMC has become a hub for community care, advocacy, and public witness. A preacher, organizer, and advocate, Rev. Griffin-Allison calls the church to embody the gospel beyond sanctuary walls—where faith is practiced in solidarity, courage, and love.About WOW FilmsWOW Films is a production company dedicated to telling stories that center human dignity, resilience, and truth. Under the creative leadership of Cheryl Griffin-Allison, two-time Emmy award nominee and Producer of Faith on the Front Lines, WOW Films brings a justice-centered lens to filmmaking—amplifying voices often overlooked and stories rooted in lived experience.WOW Films’ body of work reflects a deep commitment to socially impactful storytelling. Recent and notable projects include Honk: Pieces of Us (2021), produced by Griffin-Allison, which explores identity and belonging; Shatter the Silence (2019), a critically acclaimed documentary-style film produced by Griffin-Allison that confronts abuse, power, and accountability; and Far from the Tree (2017), a short film she produced examining family, difference, and acceptance.Cheryl is also widely recognized for her lead performance as Catherine in the feature film No Letting Go (2015), directed by Jonathan D. Bucari. Her portrayal of a mother navigating her son’s mental illness earned international acclaim and multiple awards, establishing her as a performer whose work consistently combines emotional depth with social relevance.Across stage, screen, and production leadership, Cheryl Griffin-Allison’s work reflects a lifelong commitment to storytelling that challenges audiences, invites empathy, and calls viewers toward greater compassion and action. Through WOW Films, she continues to create projects that hold space for truth, complexity, and hope.

