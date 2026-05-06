Oak Lawn UMC to Toll Bell 600 Times and Host Prayer Vigil for Justice

Oak Lawn UMC Dallas Event Info Oak Lawn UMC, Dallas TX

Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. | “Every Life is Sacred”

Each bell toll is a life remembered, We gather not only to mourn, but to proclaim what our faith teaches clearly: every person bears the image of God, and every life is sacred.” — Rev Rachel Griffin-Allison, Senior Pastor

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church will toll its bell 600 times beginning at 6:00 p.m., marking a solemn milestone in Texas history and calling the community into remembrance, prayer, and action. Following the bell tolling, the church will host a Service of Prayer and Justice at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary, open to all.This public witness comes as Texas reaches approximately 600 executions since the reinstatement of capital punishment, more than any other state in the modern era. “Each bell toll is a life remembered,” said Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison of Oak Lawn UMC. “We gather not only to mourn, but to proclaim what our faith teaches clearly: every person bears the image of God, and every life is sacred.”A Moment of Witness in a Changing LandscapeTexas has long led the nation in executions, though recent years have seen a decline in new death sentences and executions compared to historic peaks. At the same time, concerns about wrongful convictions persist; nationally, for every eight people executed, one person on death row has been exonerated, raising profound moral and legal questions. The May 14 vigil also coincides with a scheduled execution in Texas, underscoring the urgency and immediacy of the issue for communities of faith and conscience.A United Methodist WitnessThe United Methodist Church’s Social Principles affirm the sacred worth of all persons and call for the rejection of the death penalty, emphasizing the possibility of redemption, the fallibility of human justice systems, and the call to restorative rather than retributive justice.Grounded in this tradition, Oak Lawn UMC’s vigil will include prayer, silence, scripture, and communal lament—holding together grief for victims of violence, compassion for those executed, and a call to transform systems that perpetuate harm.Event DetailsBell Tolling6:00 p.m. (600 tolls)Prayer Service6:30 p.m. in the SanctuaryLocation:Oak Lawn United Methodist Church3014 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TXA brief time for quiet reflection will follow the tolling of the bells before the service begins.“All are welcome,” Rev. Griffin-Allison added. “This is a space for grief, for prayer, and for hope—hope that love will be stronger than violence.”###About Oak Lawn United Methodist ChurchOak Lawn United Methodist Church is a diverse, justice-seeking congregation in Dallas, Texas, committed to amplifying God’s love through radical hospitality, service to neighbors, and standing up for justice. Known for its inclusive and bilingual ministry, the church serves a wide community, including LGBTQ+ persons, migrants, unsheltered neighbors, and those seeking spiritual connection and healing. Through worship, outreach, and advocacy, Oak Lawn UMC embodies its mission: Welcome. Service. Justice.

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